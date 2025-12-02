Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’851 0.1%  SPI 17’661 0.1%  Dow 47’289 -0.9%  DAX 23’589 -1.0%  Euro 0.9342 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’667 0.0%  Gold 4’232 0.4%  Bitcoin 69’785 -3.9%  Dollar 0.8045 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Galderma133539272Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422
Top News
Diese Anlagen gehören in eine Bewerbung
Warren Buffett: So wurde das Orakel von Omaha zum Starinvestor
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Investment? - Deshalb könnte sich der SoundHound AI-Aktienkurs bis 2026 verdoppeln
Diese Dividenden-Aktie könnte 2026 zu einer kräftigen Kurserholung ansetzen
Ethereum bereitet sich auf die Quanten-Ära vor: Vitalik Buterin präsentiert Roadmap bis 2028
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Amneal Pharmaceutical a Aktie 41368351 / US03168L1052

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.12.2025 04:50:26

Amneal Pharma Receives FDA Approval For Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%

Amneal Pharmaceutical a
10.70 EUR -0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%, a sterile, preservative-free formulation supplied in single-use vials. The product is the generic equivalent of RESTASIS (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05%, a registered trademark of Allergan, an AbbVie company.

Cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05% is a topical immunomodulator indicated to increase tear production in patients whose tear production is presumed to be suppressed due to ocular inflammation associated with dry eye syndrome. Increased tear production was not seen in patients currently taking topical anti-inflammatory drugs or using punctal plugs.

The most common adverse reaction associated with cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05% was ocular burning.

According to IQVIA U.S. annual sales for cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05% in sterile, preservative-free single-use vials for the 12 months ended September 2025 were approximately $2.0 billion.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.