Agios Pharmaceuticals Aktie 21630028 / US00847X1046
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.11.2025 20:13:32
Agios Shares Plunge 50% After Mixed Phase 3 RISE UP Results For Mitapivat
(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) fell 50.27%, closing at $22.62, down $22.87, following the release of topline results from its Phase 3 RISE UP trial of mitapivat in sickle cell disease.
The study met its primary endpoint: 40.6% of patients on mitapivat achieved a hemoglobin response versus 2.9% on placebo. The drug also produced statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin concentration and indirect bilirubin levels. However, it failed to achieve statistical significance for the annual rate of sickle-cell pain crises or fatigue, both key endpoints.
The company plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a pre-sNDA discussion in Q1 2026 and intends to submit a marketing application thereafter. Tied to its prior thalassemia approval of PYRUKYND, the company emphasized efforts to manage costs and maintain focus on its rare-disease pipeline.
On the day of the announcement, AGIO experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors absorbed the mixed trial findings. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $12.34 - $48.75.
Nachrichten zu Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Agios Pharmaceuticals vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Agios Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Agios Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)