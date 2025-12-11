Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’229 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’049 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8000 0.0%  Öl 62.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Im November mehr Passagiere befördert
Ausblick: Broadcom stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Goldmarkt im Fokus: US-Institute sehen den Höhenflug 2026 fortgesetzt
Suche...
eToro entdecken

SkyePharma Aktie 932456 / US8308081012

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.12.2025 05:49:03

After-Hours Gainers: Biotech Stocks Climb On Data Anticipation And Momentum Buying

(RTTNews) - U.S. after-hours trading on Wednesday saw a wave of gains across several small-cap and micro-cap biotech names, with a mix of catalyst-driven moves and sentiment-based rebounds. While a few companies advanced on upcoming clinical milestones or recent data presentations, others climbed despite having no new corporate developments, reflecting renewed interest in high-volatility biotech names during extended trading.

Below are the notable after-hours gainers:

Agape ATP Corp. (ATPC) — Up 29.41% After Hours After hours: $0.088 (+29.41%) Close: $0.0680 (-94.83%)

Agape ATP surged in after-hours trading despite no company-specific news on Wednesday. The move appears to be part of a broader risk-on reaction in micro-cap names following the Fed's rate cut, which improved sentiment across speculative segments of the market.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) — Up 12.76% After Hours After hours: $11.57 (+12.76%) Close: $10.26 (+1.58%)

Corbus gained momentum ahead of a key clinical update. The company announced plans to release results from its Phase 1a SAD/MAD study of CRB-913 before the market opens on Thursday, December 11, 2025, followed by an 8:00 a.m. ET conference call. Anticipation around the data likely contributed to the strong after-hours move.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) — Up 8.37% After Hours After hours: $2.33 (+8.37%) Close: $2.15 (-6.52%)

Anebulo rebounded sharply after hours despite no news on Wednesday. The gain aligns with the broader uptick in small-cap biotech sentiment following the Fed's rate decision.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) — Up 13.12% After Hours After hours: $0.54 (+13.12%) Close: $0.4773 (-3.50%)

Cue Biopharma posted a double-digit after-hours jump with no new corporate developments. The move appears to be macro-driven as investors rotated back into beaten-down biotech names.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) — Up 7.68% After Hours After hours: $1.3999 (+7.68%) Close: $1.30 (-2.26%)

Curis traded higher after hours, extending momentum from its updated clinical data presented on December 9 at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting. The poster highlighted progress in the company's frontline AML triplet study (CA-4948-104), which continues to draw investor attention.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE) — Up 7.02% After Hours After hours: $1.22 (+7.02%) Close: $1.14 (-5.79%)

Skye Bioscience saw a modest after-hours recovery despite no news on Wednesday, likely benefiting from the broader biotech lift tied to the Fed-driven market rally.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) — Up 3.17% After Hours After hours: $1.95 (+3.17%) Close: $1.89 (+1.61%)

Cerus continued its upward trend after announcing a group purchasing agreement with Blood Centers of America (BCA). The deal covers the company's full INTERCEPT product line and aims to expand access to pathogen-reduction technologies across BCA's nationwide network.

Nachrichten zu SkyePharma plc (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SkyePharma plc (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Eli Lilly and Co.
NEU✅ Alphabet A
NEU✅ Woodward Inc

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Palo Alto Networks
❌ Microsoft
❌ Interactive Brokers

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.12.25 Die Anleger werden sich auf die Leitlinien der Fed konzentrieren
10.12.25 Anleger üben sich in Zurückhaltung
10.12.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch
10.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – An der nächsten Hürde
09.12.25 Julius Bär: 8.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
09.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.12.2025
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’446.76 19.45 BWCSGU
Short 13’722.80 13.68 S8QBLU
Short 14’229.49 8.92 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’921.48 10.12.2025 17:31:09
Long 12’383.46 19.74 SP2B8U
Long 12’086.72 13.61 SZEBLU
Long 11’585.18 8.95 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins wie erwartet um 25 Basispunkte

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
06:05 Venezuela verurteilt Stürmung von Tanker durch US-Soldaten
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. Dezember 2025
06:04 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 11. Dezember 2025
05:59 ROUNDUP: US-Notenbank senkt erneut Leitzins - Folgen für Deutsche?
05:59 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj kündigt Treffen mit Europäern an
05:59 ROUNDUP/FBI: Gestürmter Tanker wurde von Terrornetzwerk genutzt
05:59 ROUNDUP/Koalition: Ergebnisse von Spitzentreffen am Morgen
05:52 Großer BVB-Ärger: Schlotterbeck schimpft auf Mitspieler
05:52 Große Social-Media-Plattformen verlieren in Deutschland jugendliche Nutzer
05:49 'Herausforderndes Umfeld' - Schott Pharma legt Zahlen vor