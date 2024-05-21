|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
18.07.2024 09:21:57
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 290 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi attestierte dem Nutzfahrzeughersteller in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag einen guten Quartalsbericht. So lieg das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) um 6 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung und um 4 Prozent über seiner Annahme./bek/mis;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 06:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 06:59 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
290.00 SEK
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
271.20 SEK
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
6.93%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
271.20 SEK
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.93%
|
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
