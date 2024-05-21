NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 290 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi attestierte dem Nutzfahrzeughersteller in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag einen guten Quartalsbericht. So lieg das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) um 6 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung und um 4 Prozent über seiner Annahme./bek/mis;