18.07.2024 09:21:57

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

Volvo AB
24.46 CHF -8.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 290 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi attestierte dem Nutzfahrzeughersteller in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag einen guten Quartalsbericht. So lieg das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) um 6 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung und um 4 Prozent über seiner Annahme./bek/mis;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 06:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 06:59 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
290.00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
271.20 SEK 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6.93%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
271.20 SEK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.93%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

