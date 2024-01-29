Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'396 0.1%  SPI 14'839 0.0%  Dow 38'109 0.2%  DAX 16'892 -0.4%  Euro 0.9328 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'633 -0.1%  Gold 2'031 0.6%  Bitcoin 36'291 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8611 -0.2%  Öl 83.7 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Holcim1221405Roche1203204Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Swatch1225515Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Julius Bär10248496Zurich Insurance1107539Richemont21048333NVIDIA994529
Top News
EURO STOXX 50-Papier SAFRAN-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in SAFRAN von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
DAX 40-Wert Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft von vor 3 Jahren verdient
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine voestalpine-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
SMI-Papier Zurich Insurance-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Zurich Insurance von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
SPI-Papier Adecco SA-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Adecco SA von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.01.2024 08:40:03

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

Volvo AB
19.09 CHF 9.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Dank über der Inflation liegender Preissteigerungen habe der Lastwagenbauer 2023 seine starke Geschäftsentwicklung fortgesetzt, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Marktausblick auf 2024 sei nicht überraschend, er könnte sich insbesondere für Baumaschinen als vorsichtig erweisen. Volvo bereite sich auf eine "Normalisierung" vor./tih/ajx;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 05:55 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 05:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
250.00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
22.24 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
253.40 SEK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08:40 Volvo AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.24 Volvo AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.24 Volvo AB Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
26.01.24 Volvo AB Sell UBS AG
25.01.24 Volvo AB Sell UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen