|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|Ausblick
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Dank über der Inflation liegender Preissteigerungen habe der Lastwagenbauer 2023 seine starke Geschäftsentwicklung fortgesetzt, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Marktausblick auf 2024 sei nicht überraschend, er könnte sich insbesondere für Baumaschinen als vorsichtig erweisen. Volvo bereite sich auf eine "Normalisierung" vor./tih/ajx;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
250.00 SEK
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
22.24 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
253.40 SEK
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)
Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)
|08:40
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|08:40
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|15.01.24
|Volvo AB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.23
|Volvo AB Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.23
|Volvo AB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.23
|Volvo AB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.23
|Volvo AB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|18.10.23
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|09.10.23
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|08:40
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|Volvo AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.01.24
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.23
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Volvo AB (B)
|19.09
|9.60%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:51
|
UBS AG
WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|08:40
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volvo AB Neutral
|08:39
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|08:38
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Sartorius vz. Overweight
|08:38
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|08:37