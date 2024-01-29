NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Dank über der Inflation liegender Preissteigerungen habe der Lastwagenbauer 2023 seine starke Geschäftsentwicklung fortgesetzt, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Marktausblick auf 2024 sei nicht überraschend, er könnte sich insbesondere für Baumaschinen als vorsichtig erweisen. Volvo bereite sich auf eine "Normalisierung" vor./tih/ajx;