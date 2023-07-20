Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MorphoSys Sell

MorphoSys
21.23 CHF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 12,50 Euro belassen. Die Berichtssaison der europäischen Biotech-Branche beginne in der kommenden Woche mit Idorsia, schrieb Analyst Rajan Sharma in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei Morphosys liege der Fokus wohl weiterhin auf den Studiendaten zum Krebsmittel Pelabresib, die im vierten Quartal erwartet würden./tih/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 23:01 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Sell
Unternehmen:
MorphoSys 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
12.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell 		Kurs*:
30.55 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-59.08%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
30.41 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-58.90%
Analyst Name::
Rajan Sharma 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

