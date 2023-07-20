MorphoSys 21.23 CHF 73.75% Charts

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 12,50 Euro belassen. Die Berichtssaison der europäischen Biotech-Branche beginne in der kommenden Woche mit Idorsia, schrieb Analyst Rajan Sharma in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei Morphosys liege der Fokus wohl weiterhin auf den Studiendaten zum Krebsmittel Pelabresib, die im vierten Quartal erwartet würden./tih/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 23:01 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



