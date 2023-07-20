|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
MorphoSys Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 12,50 Euro belassen. Die Berichtssaison der europäischen Biotech-Branche beginne in der kommenden Woche mit Idorsia, schrieb Analyst Rajan Sharma in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei Morphosys liege der Fokus wohl weiterhin auf den Studiendaten zum Krebsmittel Pelabresib, die im vierten Quartal erwartet würden./tih/gl;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Sell
|
Unternehmen:
MorphoSys
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
12.50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Sell
|
Kurs*:
30.55 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-59.08%
|
Rating update:
Sell
|
Kurs aktuell:
30.41 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-58.90%
|
Analyst Name::
Rajan Sharma
|
KGV*:
-
Analysen zu MorphoSys
|09:20
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.23
|MorphoSys Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.06.23
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|22.06.23
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.23
|MorphoSys Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
