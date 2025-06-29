Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.06.2025 00:33:57

Japan Industrial Output Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary May numbers for industrial production, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Production is expected to add 2.6 percent on month, easing from 4.9 percent in April.

Japan also will see May figures for construction orders and housing starts; in April, construction orders surged 52.7 percent on year, while housing starts tumbled an annual 26.6 percent.

South Korea will provide May figures for industrial production and retail sales. Output is expected to rise 2.6 percent on month and drop 0.5 percent on year after rising 4.9 percent on month and falling 0.9 percent on year in April. Sales are seen lower by 0.1 percent on month after dropping 0.9 percent in the previous month.

China will see June results for the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics; in May, their scores were 49.5, 50.3 and 50.4, respectively.

Australia will provide May data for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting no change at 0.7 percent on month.

Thailand will release May numbers for industrial production, current account, imports, exports and trade balance. In April, production was up 2.17 percent on year, while the current account deficit was $1.50 billion, imports were up an annual 17.3 percent and exports rose 9.9 percent for a trade deficit of $1.40 billion.

