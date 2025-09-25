Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’929 -0.4%  SPI 16’581 -0.4%  Dow 46’121 -0.4%  DAX 23’578 -0.4%  Euro 0.9346 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’451 -0.2%  Gold 3’753 0.4%  Bitcoin 89’086 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7967 0.2%  Öl 69.1 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie dennoch freundlich: Tesla mit weiterem herben Dämpfer auf EU-Automarkt - VW weiter Marktführer
Apple-Aktie verliert leicht: Apple will Aufhebung des EU-Wettbewerbsgesetzes für Digitalkonzerne
Intel-Aktie profitiert: Intel sucht Investitionen - Gespräche offenbar auch mit Apple
SMI-Papier Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Partners Group-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
SPI-Wert Clariant-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Clariant-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

25.09.2025 10:02:59

German Consumer Sentiment To Rise In October

(RTTNews) - German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in October halting its downward trend as income expectations strengthened, a closely watched survey data showed Thursday.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to -22.3 in October from revised -23.5 in the previous month. The reading was seen at -23.3.

While income expectations improved in September, economic expectations and the propensity to buy continued to decline. Propensity to save provided no positive contribution.

After declining for three straight months, consumer confidence ended its downward trend, NIM Head of Consumer Climate Rolf Burkl said.

Whether the improvement in income expectations marks the beginning of a sustained turnaround is more than uncertain, said Burkl. "Consumer confidence remains at an extremely low level," he added.

"The geopolitical situation, job concerns, and renewed inflation fears are likely to stand in the way of a sweeping recovery at the moment," said Burkl.

The income expectations indicator rose to 15.1 from 4.1 in August. However, propensity to buy failed to benefit from the strong rise in income prospects. The propensity to buy index dropped by 1.5 points to -11.6, the lowest since June 2024.

Economic expectations among consumers continued its downward trend. The corresponding index posted an eight-month low score of -1.4, down from +2.7 in August.

German consumers do not expect a significant recovery in the German economy in the near future, GfK said.

The survey jointly published by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions was carried out between September 4 and 8.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich Plus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
BYD-Aktie schwächelt: So rüstet sich der Elektroautobauer gegen mögliche NVIDIA-Lieferstopps
Aktien von SoftBank und Oracle uneins: Fünf neue KI-Rechenzentren im Rahmen des Stargate-Projekts geplant
SAP und OpenAI wollen deutsche Verwaltung mit sicherer KI versorgen - Aktie zieht an
ETFs nicht gleich risikofrei: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Aktien von D-Wave und IonQ reagieren uneins auf neue US-Politikinitiativen
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: Aktivitäten auf dem US-Markt werden verstärkt
Gerresheimer-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Bafin untersucht Konzernabschluss auf Fehler in der Rechnungslegung
Nach SNB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX mit Verlusten -- Gemischte Vorzeichen an asiatischen Börsen

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1453 -0.0003
-0.03

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}