Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’635 -0.1%  SPI 17’369 0.0%  Dow 46’707 1.1%  DAX 24’259 1.8%  Euro 0.9214 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’681 1.3%  Gold 4’343 -0.3%  Bitcoin 85’561 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7922 0.0%  Öl 61.0 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Börsenrally in Asien: Aktien von Renesas, Alibaba & Co. legen weiter kräftig zu
Webinar: Portfolios mit KI gestalten - Signale im Datendschungel erkennen
Ripple-Kurs im Abwärtstrend: Handelsstreit unter Trump belastet - Chance auf Trendwende?
Aktien von Swatch und Richemont im Blick: Leicht rückläufige Uhrenexporte im September
Goldpreis gibt nach Rekordhoch leicht nach - Gewinnmitnahmen belasten
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

21.10.2025 08:37:53

Finland Jobless Rate Falls To 9.1%

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in September to the lowest level in nine months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 9.1 percent in September from August's stable rate of 9.3 percent.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people dropped to 259,000 in September from 267,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, remained stable at 16.6 percent.

Data showed that the employment rate declined to 62.1 percent in September from 62.3 percent in August.

During the third quarter, the unemployment rate in the country was 9.2 percent, down from 10.2 percent in the second quarter.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum büsst am Nachmittag ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardendeal: Holcim übernimmt Xella - Aktie mit Gewinnen
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems kommt an die Börse
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT: Nach Kurseinbruch jetzt wieder im Aufwind?
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beyond Meat-Aktie schwankt erneut heftig - die Hintergründe
Börsengang von TKMS: Das erwartet Anleger und thyssenkrupp-Aktionäre

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1511 -0.0005
-0.04

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:57 Infrastrukturtöchter kurbeln MBB an - erhöht Ziele für 2025
08:48 Devisen: Euro sinkt zum US-Dollar etwas weiter
08:47 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Friedrich Vorwerk und MBB gefragt - Ausblicke angehoben
08:40 Gastgewerbe-Umsätze in Deutschland sinken auch zur Ferienzeit
08:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Gerresheimer auf 34,10 Euro - 'Buy'
08:31 ROUNDUP 2: CDU-Sozialflügel sieht Merz-Worte zum 'Stadtbild' kritisch
08:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg startet Secunet mit 'Buy' - Ziel 233 Euro
08:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Goldman Sachs auf 'Neutral'; neues Ziel 750 Dollar
08:09 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Weitere Gewinne dank Entspannung im Zollstreit
08:50 FRIEDRICH VORWERK-Aktie gefragt: Jahresziele erhöht