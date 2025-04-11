Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

11.04.2025 18:00:00

WithSecure Corporation has concluded repurchase of own shares

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 11 April 2025 at 19.00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation has concluded repurchase of own shares

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation decided to use the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on 20 March 2024, to repurchase the company’s own shares.

The buyback program was initiated on 12 March 2025 and concluded on 11 April 2025. The number of shares purchased was 350,000 shares and the average price per share was EUR 0.9104. Following the purchases, the company owns total of 431,890 shares, representing approximately 0.25% of the company’s number of total shares which is 176,016,849.

The shares were purchased using the Company’s unrestricted equity at the market price valid at the time of purchase of the shares through trading in Nasdaq Helsinki. The share buybacks were executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The repurchased shares will be used for share-based incentive plans and board remuneration.

Contact information:
Laura Viita
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
Tel. +358 50 4871044
Investor-relations@withsecure.com




