Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’959 -0.4%  SPI 16’561 -0.3%  Dow 42’172 -0.1%  DAX 23’318 -0.5%  Euro 0.9396 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’267 -0.4%  Gold 3’369 -0.6%  Bitcoin 86’110 0.7%  Dollar 0.8187 0.0%  Öl 76.2 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Selbstüberschätzung an der Börse: Strategien gegen den Overconfidence Bias
Weltraum-IPOs boomen: Potenzielle Signalwirkung für Elon Musks SpaceX?
Amazon-Aktie leichter: CEO Jassy rechnet mit Beschäftigungsrückgang durch KI
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Verlustreduzierung zweistellig tiefer
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie fester: Weiterer Analyst hebt Kursziel an
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.06.2025 23:23:50

Waymo To Bring Robotaxi Testing Back To New York City In July

Alphabet C
145.68 CHF 4.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alphabet's self-driving division, Waymo, announced on Wednesday that it will return to New York City next month to conduct autonomous vehicle testing, marking a bold step as the company works to expand its robotaxi operations across the U.S.

Waymo has applied for a permit from the New York City Department of Transportation to operate vehicles equipped with safety specialists at the wheel an essential step toward offering fully autonomous rides to New Yorkers in the future.

The company last brought its vehicles to Manhattan in 2021 for manual driving, data collection, and mapping. This latest phase will allow Waymo to test its technology in one of the most complex and demanding urban environments in the world, with dense traffic, pedestrians, cyclists, and delivery vehicles all sharing the roads.

The move comes as Waymo accelerates its national growth. Already operating in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Austin, the company recently received approval to broaden its service across the San Francisco Peninsula and parts of Silicon Valley.

Waymo's fleet now provides more than 250,000 autonomous rides each week, and the company plans to expand its fleet from 1,500 to 2,500 vehicles through partnerships with automakers like Toyota and Zeekr.

Competition in the autonomous vehicle sector is intensifying. Tesla is preparing to begin limited robotaxi trials in Austin, relying on remote teleoperators rather than in-car safety drivers. Other players, including Amazon-backed Zoox and China's Pony.ai and WeRide, are racing to keep up, though none have matched Waymo's scale or ridership to date.

By tackling New York City's notoriously challenging streets, Waymo aims to solidify its position as the leader in autonomous mobility and prove its technology is ready for the complexities of urban driving.

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
21.05.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
25.04.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
05.02.25 Alphabet C Halten DZ BANK
23.12.24 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.24 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Was passiert, wenn ein schlankes Fintech mit einer klaren Mission den Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt aufrollt?

Im aktuellen BX Morningcalls begrüssen wir Beat Bühlmann, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von finpension – einem spannenden Fintechs im Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt.

Seit seiner Gründung 2016 hat finpension ein beeindruckendes Wachstum hingelegt: Über 3 Milliarden Franken verwaltetes Vermögen, mehr als 35’000 Kunden – und das mit einem kleinen, hochspezialisierten Team.
Doch was steckt wirklich hinter dieser Erfolgsstory? Und wohin geht die Reise?

Im Gespräch mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) erklärt Beat Bühlmann, warum traditionelle Banken unter Druck geraten, wie man mit nur 1 Franken in Private Equity investieren kann – und weshalb Technologie, Transparenz und Unabhängigkeit die Säulen moderner Vorsorge sein müssen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18.06.25 Logo WHS SBA Communications Aktienanalyse – führender Betreiber drahtloser Kommunikationsinfrastruktur
18.06.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18. Juni 2025
18.06.25 12.000-Punkte-Marke in Gefahr
18.06.25 Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
18.06.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Rücksetzer
17.06.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
17.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Straumann, Zurich Insurance
16.06.25 ABB: Wie wird sich der strategische Wandel auswirken?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’468.92 19.31 B4SSKU
Short 12’723.47 13.61 BR1SRU
Short 13’178.06 8.97 BP9SUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’959.47 18.06.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’444.18 18.56 BXGS2U
Long 11’199.11 13.61 B1SSKU
Long 10’706.28 8.74 B4PSHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD Aktie News: BYD am Mittwochnachmittag Verlust reich
Rheinmetall-Aktie ersetzt Kering im EURO STOXX 50 - IONOS und JENOPTIK wechseln Plätze
Neuer Belstungsfaktor für Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Wichtiges Patent läuft in Kanada aus - wegen versäumter Mini-Zahlung
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Anscheinend Daten von 130'000 Mitarbeitenden nach Hackerangriff veröffentlicht
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Verlustreduzierung zweistellig tiefer
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Moody’s bestätigt Baa2-Rating für Siemens Energy mit positivem Ausblick - Aktie tiefer
Zinsentscheidungen im Blick: SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Airbus-Aktie gewinnt, MTU-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Airbus erhöht Dividende und bestätigt Prognose - Zusammenarbeit mit MTU
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}