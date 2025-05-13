VinFast collaborates with four Philippine partners for robust service network expansion



MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - VinFast today announced the official signing of collaboration agreements with four reputable partners in the Philippines: Goodyear Philippines, Tire King and Rubber Products, Power Tread Services, and Marcjan Cavite. These partnerships are expected to play a key role in helping VinFast reach its goal of establishing over 100 authorized service workshops across the Philippines in 2025.



Under the newly signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), VinFast will collaborate with four experienced partners operating service centers across the Philippines to provide maintenance, repair, and electric vehicle care services in accordance with the Company's global standards.



Specifically, VinFast and Goodyear Philippines will work closely with the goal of establishing 50 authorized VinFast service workshops in 2025. Similarly, Marcjan Cavite is expected to open eight workshops, while Tire King and Power Tread will each establish seven.



These authorized VinFast service workshops in the Philippines will adhere to stringent standards regarding facilities, machinery, equipment, and the professional qualifications of the technical teams. They will also prioritize the provision of genuine services and parts for VinFast vehicle owners.



As part of this collaboration, VinFast is committed to supporting its partners through personnel training programs, technical consultation, and experience sharing, aiming to rapidly expand the network of authorized service workshops.



These latest agreements - combined with previous MOUs signed with JIGA and Motech - will serve as a crucial stepping stone for VinFast to accelerate the development of its electric vehicle ecosystem in the Philippines, enhancing the after-sales experience for customers.



Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, shared: "The collaboration with experienced and insightful local players in the Philippines is a clear testament to VinFast's enduring commitment to developing a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem here. This marks the beginning of promising partnerships, laying a solid foundation for VinFast to better serve customers and promote a green lifestyle throughout the nation."



Nearly a year since its market entry in the Philippines, VinFast has steadily expanded its presence with its portfolio of smart EV models, attractive sales offerings, and a continuously refined after-sales support system. Across Southeast Asia, VinFast is actively pursuing the development of a comprehensive "For a Green Future" ecosystem, placing a strong emphasis on collaborative growth of charging infrastructure and service networks. This framework, established successfully in Vietnam, is now being extended to promising markets such as the Philippines.

About Goodyear Philippines Building on a strong global legacy, Goodyear Philippines is one of the country's oldest and most trusted tire brands, operating since 1919. With the largest tire dealer network in the Philippines—comprising 84 service workshops nationwide—Goodyear offers a wide range of tire solutions, professional after-sales services, and advanced technologies for both personal and commercial vehicles.



About Marcjan Cavite With 33 years of experience, Marcjan Cavite is a leading automotive service provider in Cavite province, offering a comprehensive range of services including wheel alignment, engine diagnostics, underchassis repairs, brake services, and transmission maintenance. The company currently operates six branches in Cavite, with plans to open two more, and is also exploring expansion into EV charging and vehicle dealership operations.



About Power Tread Services Founded in 1995, Power Tread Services operates as a one-stop-shop automotive center, offering everything from tires, lubricants, and batteries to spare parts and mechanical repairs. The company runs seven branches across Bulacan, Tarlac, and Pampanga, serving customers across Central Luzon.



About Tire King and Rubber Products With over 30 years of experience, Tire King and Rubber Products is a trusted family-run business specializing in automotive care in the Philippines. It currently operates two service centers in Antipolo and Marikina, providing services such as wheel alignment, tire balancing, underchassis maintenance, and fuel injector cleaning, with expansion underway into southern Metro Manila.





