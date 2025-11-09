Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’298 0.0%  SPI 16’975 -0.1%  Dow 46’987 0.2%  DAX 23’570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’567 -0.8%  Gold 4’000 0.6%  Bitcoin 83’518 2.2%  Dollar 0.8053 -0.2%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Sheryl Sandberg im Porträt: Das Leben der früheren Facebook-COO
Memecoin-Markt in Bewegung: PEPE-Coin als möglicher Dogecoin-Konkurrent
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Karriere-Killer stehen einer Beförderung im Weg
Zalando - Vom Startup zur dominierenden E-Commerce-Plattform für Mode
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie 983327 / US92532F1003

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.11.2025 04:14:40

Vertex Unveils Positive 48-Week Data For Povetacicept In IgAN And PMN

Vertex Pharmaceuticals
328.49 CHF -2.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) presented new interim data for its investigational therapy povetacicept (pove) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, Texas. The findings were shared during a late-breaking oral presentation (SA-OR091) and stem from the ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 RUBY-3 trial.

Povetacicept is a recombinant fusion protein designed to inhibit two key cytokines—BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand)—which are implicated in autoimmune kidney diseases. In the RUBY-3 trial, adults with IgAN and pMN received subcutaneous doses of pove every four weeks.

The analysis included 21 participants with IgAN and 10 with pMN, all treated with an 80mg dose of pove. Of these, 17 IgAN and 5 pMN participants completed the 48-week study visit.

In the IgAN cohort, treatment with pove led to a 64% reduction in mean 24-hour urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR), stabilization of kidney function with a mean change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of +3.3±3.1 mL/min/1.73m², resolution of hematuria in 90% of participants, and clinical remission in 53%.

In the pMN cohort, pove treatment resulted in an 82% reduction in mean 24-hour UPCR, eGFR stabilization with a mean change of -0.3±3.4 mL/min/1.73m², and complete clinical remission (defined as UPCR <0.5 g/g) in 40% of participants.

Povetacicept was generally safe and well tolerated across both cohorts. Adverse events were mostly mild or moderate, and no serious adverse events were attributed to the drug. The safety profile remains consistent with earlier interim analyses and shows similar tolerability between the IgAN and pMN groups.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?