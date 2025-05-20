Verisk Welcomes Christopher Perry and Sabra Purtill to its Board of Directors

Jersey City, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill have been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Perry is president of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). Purtill is an experienced executive of insurance and financial services companies, and she currently serves as an advisor at American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG).

"We’re pleased to welcome Chris and Sabra to the Board of Directors,” said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk’s Board of Directors. "Their extensive experience and insights will be exceptional assets to the board, and we look forward to their contributions.”

Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk, said: "Sabra and Chris bring unique perspectives and remarkable leadership experiences that will further our goal of being the leading strategic data, analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry."

