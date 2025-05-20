Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.05.2025 22:10:00

Verisk Welcomes Christopher Perry and Sabra Purtill to its Board of Directors

Verisk Analytic a
238.80 CHF 4.50%
Jersey City, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill have been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Perry is president of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). Purtill is an experienced executive of insurance and financial services companies, and she currently serves as an advisor at American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG).

"We’re pleased to welcome Chris and Sabra to the Board of Directors,” said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk’s Board of Directors. "Their extensive experience and insights will be exceptional assets to the board, and we look forward to their contributions.”

Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk, said: "Sabra and Chris bring unique perspectives and remarkable leadership experiences that will further our goal of being the leading strategic data, analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry."

Linked here is additional background about Perry and Purtill, including downloadable headshots.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom



Media 
Alberto Canal
Verisk Public Relations
201-469-2618
alberto.canal@verisk.com