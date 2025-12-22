Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.12.2025 04:13:55

Seatrium Reaches Agreement With Maersk On Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Delivery

(RTTNews) - Seatrium Limited announced that its subsidiary, Seatrium Energy (International) Pte Ltd ("SEI"), has reached a definitive agreement with Maersk Offshore Wind's affiliate Phoenix II A/S regarding the delivery of a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel.

Under the agreement, Seatrium Energy will deliver the Vessel by 28 February 2026, with Phoenix II A/S taking delivery on that date. Upon delivery, Phoenix II A/S will pay the balance of the Contract Price amounting to US$360 million, subject to adjustments in accordance with the Contract.

As part of the settlement, Phoenix II A/S will pay US$250 million of the Contract Price through an interest-bearing credit facility extended by Seatrium's wholly-owned subsidiary, Seatrium (SG) Pte. Ltd. or "SGS". The facility is for up to 10 years and will be repaid using cash flows generated by the Vessel. SGS will hold a mortgage over the Vessel and enjoy first priority rights over the Vessel and the Buyer's bank accounts.

Following this agreement, both parties will withdraw and discontinue all arbitration proceedings, including Maersk's Arbitration and SEI's Arbitration. The Contract remains in full force and effect. Seatrium Limited oes not expect this matter to have any material impact on its net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

SEI remains focused and confident in completing the project under the Contract and delivering the Vessel as agreed. As of the date of this announcement, the project is approximately 99.8% completed.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

