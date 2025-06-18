|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
18.06.2025 21:33:07
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Incoming Sartorius CEO Michael Grosse to become Chairman of the Board of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
|
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Aubagne, France | June 18, 2025
In its meeting, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SSB) acknowledged the resignation of Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg as member of the Board as of June 30, 2025. As his replacement, the Board co-opted Dr. Michael Grosse, Joachim Kreuzburg´s successor as CEO of Sartorius AG, SSB’s majority shareholder. Michael Grosse was also appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of SSB. Joachim Kreuzburg had served as the Board’s Chairman since June 29, 2007, and had announced his departure in December 2024.
About Michael Grosse
Dipl.-Ing. Michael Grosse (58) holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering and has held various management and board positions in the packaging industry for the pharmaceutical and food sector over the past 20 years. He was announced as Sartorius AG CEO in December 2024. From 2020 to 2023, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Syntegon Technology GmbH, an international market leader in process and packaging solutions based in Germany, which was spun off from the Bosch Group in 2019. Prior to that, Grosse worked for the Swiss company Tetra Pak for many years, where he became a member of the Executive Board in 2006, and where he was responsible for the expansion of the global service business and held various management positions in product development. Before joining Tetra Pak, Grosse worked in the automotive industry at BMW and Ford.
Further information
For an image of Michael Grosse click here
For an image of Joachim Kreuzburg click here
Profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Visit our Newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
+49 551 308 1686
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: 20250618_SSB_Michael Grosse Chairman Board of Directors_en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
|Avenue de Jouques
|13781 Aubagne
|France
|Phone:
|+33 44 284 5600
|E-mail:
|sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013154002
|Euronext Ticker:
|DIM
|AMF Category:
|Inside information / Other releases
|EQS News ID:
|2157462
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2157462 18-Jun-2025 CET/CEST
