06.10.2025 05:32:44

Quantum Computing Secures $750 Mln In Oversubscribed Private Placement

Quantum Computing
24.62 USD 23.22%
(RTTNews) - Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors. The agreements cover the sale of about 37.18 million shares of common stock through an oversubscribed private placement, priced at market in accordance with Nasdaq rules.

The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $750 million, prior to the deduction of offering-related expenses. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or around October 8, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fully fund commercialization, pursue strategic acquisitions, establish volume production capabilities, expand sales and engineering personnel, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.