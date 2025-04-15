Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’523 2.5%  SPI 15’453 2.3%  Dow 40’525 0.8%  DAX 20’955 2.9%  Euro 0.9244 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’911 2.6%  Gold 3’210 -0.9%  Bitcoin 68’981 0.7%  Dollar 0.8141 -0.8%  Öl 64.8 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Barry Callebaut900296
Top News
Zollkrieg: Warum Negativzinsen in der Schweiz wieder wahrscheinlicher werden
EZB-Zinssenkung: Das prognostiziert JPMorgan
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Wann kommt die Kurswende?
Trotz Trumps Zöllen: Analysten prognostizieren Bitcoin noch in 2025 bei 200'000 Dollar-Marke
BYD-Aktie hochgestuft: Morgan Stanley äusserst optimistisch für Tesla-Rivalen
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.04.2025 04:59:45

Press Release: SIKA IS GENERATING GROWTH IN Q1 -2-

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Half-Year Report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Sika Innovation Lab Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Results first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025

Net sales 2025 Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Media conference/analyst presentation on the 2025 Friday, February 20, 2026

full-year results

58th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Sales first quarter 2026 Tuesday, April 14, 2026

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Its 34,000 or so employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VEfobvY75ucyoxKPJVc1nYABl4Uy9TC8rCUGU3-GdLdps4msS0glaVv2Z2wy-PTH_XE1ro624b-9eWrw8-oUUzMNZE6-momvyJ1WHeZtm-6W9AKlGb3QK0KC2SVlnQKw

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4kVJPiQjgRXo1JJxSrPlO2Uj_cPQlHgF1hEaU3HdiUTNgzBduY4HsjBgF_lNmMdhMGXR0Es4j529EGVQzvZ7emnaf_2OTFX3_q8jXY7jDNG916yqkmw02a-amAO4S-hbx_bz2uiUeTB7sE66YMumt5BamSiTAECRryy1M0tk8Q6l5sF_FcJwU6XbC4lBItwX

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2025 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?