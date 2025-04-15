Press Release: SIKA IS GENERATING GROWTH IN Q1 -2

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Half-Year Report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Sika Innovation Lab Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Results first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025

Net sales 2025 Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Media conference/analyst presentation on the 2025 Friday, February 20, 2026

full-year results

58th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Sales first quarter 2026 Tuesday, April 14, 2026

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Its 34,000 or so employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VEfobvY75ucyoxKPJVc1nYABl4Uy9TC8rCUGU3-GdLdps4msS0glaVv2Z2wy-PTH_XE1ro624b-9eWrw8-oUUzMNZE6-momvyJ1WHeZtm-6W9AKlGb3QK0KC2SVlnQKw

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4kVJPiQjgRXo1JJxSrPlO2Uj_cPQlHgF1hEaU3HdiUTNgzBduY4HsjBgF_lNmMdhMGXR0Es4j529EGVQzvZ7emnaf_2OTFX3_q8jXY7jDNG916yqkmw02a-amAO4S-hbx_bz2uiUeTB7sE66YMumt5BamSiTAECRryy1M0tk8Q6l5sF_FcJwU6XbC4lBItwX

