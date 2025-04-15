|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
15.04.2025 04:59:45
Press Release: SIKA IS GENERATING GROWTH IN Q1 -2-
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Half-Year Report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Sika Innovation Lab Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Results first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025
Net sales 2025 Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Media conference/analyst presentation on the 2025 Friday, February 20, 2026
full-year results
58th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Sales first quarter 2026 Tuesday, April 14, 2026
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Its 34,000 or so employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=VEfobvY75ucyoxKPJVc1nYABl4Uy9TC8rCUGU3-GdLdps4msS0glaVv2Z2wy-PTH_XE1ro624b-9eWrw8-oUUzMNZE6-momvyJ1WHeZtm-6W9AKlGb3QK0KC2SVlnQKw
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4kVJPiQjgRXo1JJxSrPlO2Uj_cPQlHgF1hEaU3HdiUTNgzBduY4HsjBgF_lNmMdhMGXR0Es4j529EGVQzvZ7emnaf_2OTFX3_q8jXY7jDNG916yqkmw02a-amAO4S-hbx_bz2uiUeTB7sE66YMumt5BamSiTAECRryy1M0tk8Q6l5sF_FcJwU6XbC4lBItwX
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2025 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)
