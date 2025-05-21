Partners Group announces results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.

1. Votes on the financial and non-financial reporting for the 2024 financial year

The shareholders approved the 2024 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements. The shareholders also approved the 2024 non-financial report (Sustainability Report).

2. Motion for the appropriation of available earnings and declaration of dividend for 2024

The shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend of CHF 42.00 per share. The disbursement of the net dividend[1] is scheduled for 27 May 2025. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 23 May 2025 onwards.

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team

The shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team discharge from liability with regards to their activities in the 2024 fiscal year.

4. Consultative vote on the 2024 Compensation Report

The shareholders approved the 2024 Compensation Report (consultative vote).

5. Approval of compensation

The shareholders approved all compensation related agenda items, including compensation budgets for the Board of Directors and the Executive Team.

6. Elections

The shareholders confirmed Steffen Meister as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-elected all other Board members for a term of office of one year ending at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2026. In addition, shareholders elected Urban Angehrn as a new member of the Board of Directors. Gaëlle Olivier will serve as Lead Independent Director during this term of office.

Furthermore, shareholders re-elected Flora Zhao, Anne Lester, and Gaëlle Olivier as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. The Board of Directors confirmed Flora Zhao as the Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

HotzGoldmann Advokatur/Notariat in Baar, Switzerland, has been re-elected as independent proxy and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, Switzerland, has been elected as the new statutory auditors of the company.