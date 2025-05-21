Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’380 -0.2%  SPI 16’999 -0.2%  Dow 42’059 -1.5%  DAX 24’122 0.4%  Euro 0.9348 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’454 0.0%  Gold 3’314 0.7%  Bitcoin 88’596 0.4%  Dollar 0.8244 -0.5%  Öl 65.0 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Rücksetzer beim Goldpreis: Korrektur oder Einstiegschance?
Zollkonflikt belastet ETF-Markt: Zuflüsse im April auf Jahrestief
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Britisches Tech-Unternehmen mischt im Quantencomputing mit - das steckt hinter Endava
Mercuryo-CEO: Kryptowährungen und klassisches Geld schliessen sich nicht aus
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.05.2025 19:00:13

Partners Group announces results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Partners Group
1146.55 CHF -0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Partners Group announces results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

21.05.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 21 May 2025

Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.

1. Votes on the financial and non-financial reporting for the 2024 financial year
The shareholders approved the 2024 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements. The shareholders also approved the 2024 non-financial report (Sustainability Report).

2. Motion for the appropriation of available earnings and declaration of dividend for 2024
The shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend of CHF 42.00 per share. The disbursement of the net dividend[1] is scheduled for 27 May 2025. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 23 May 2025 onwards.

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team
The shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team discharge from liability with regards to their activities in the 2024 fiscal year.

4. Consultative vote on the 2024 Compensation Report
The shareholders approved the 2024 Compensation Report (consultative vote).

5. Approval of compensation
The shareholders approved all compensation related agenda items, including compensation budgets for the Board of Directors and the Executive Team.

6. Elections
The shareholders confirmed Steffen Meister as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-elected all other Board members for a term of office of one year ending at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2026. In addition, shareholders elected Urban Angehrn as a new member of the Board of Directors. Gaëlle Olivier will serve as Lead Independent Director during this term of office.

Furthermore, shareholders re-elected Flora Zhao, Anne Lester, and Gaëlle Olivier as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. The Board of Directors confirmed Flora Zhao as the Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

HotzGoldmann Advokatur/Notariat in Baar, Switzerland, has been re-elected as independent proxy and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, Switzerland, has been elected as the new statutory auditors of the company.

 

A detailed overview of the voting results of all resolutions passed at the 2025 AGM will be made available at www.partnersgroup.com/AGM in the coming days.

[1]The net dividend is defined as the gross dividend reduced by a 35% Swiss withholding tax.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1’800 professionals and over USD 150 billion in overall assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit https://www.partnersgroup.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn

Shareholder relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2142924

 
End of News EQS News Service

2142924  21.05.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Partners Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten