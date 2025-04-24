|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
24.04.2025 15:00:12
New Kids on the Block Generation Z and the Changing Office Workplace on the Chinese Mainland
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today released its New Kids on the Block: Generation Z and the Changing Office Workplace on the Chinese Mainland report. This report analyses the evolving needs of the "new kids on the block", Generation Z, on the Chinese mainland and their implications for the office workplace in the region. Survey data included in the report reveals Chinese Generation Z's priorities of flexibility, collaboration, and sustainability. Additionally, this report emphasises the importance of optimising office spaces to attract and retain the Chinese Generation Z demographic, using Cushman & Wakefield's Experience per Square Foot (XSF) metric as a key performance indicator. Finally, four included case studies illustrate successful workplace strategies on the Chinese mainland, offering actionable insights for organisations seeking to create appealing and productive work environments for Generation Z in the same region.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).
News Source: 戴德梁行
24/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
