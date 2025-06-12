Microsoft Launches Copilot Vision For Windows, Elevating AI Assistance

(RTTNews) - Microsoft introduced Copilot Vision for Windows, a pioneering AI feature that transforms how users interact with their PCs.

Available free in the U.S. on both Windows 10 and 11, Copilot Vision, part of Microsoft's experimental Copilot Labs, lets you share live windows or applications with Copilot, enabling the AI to offer real-time advice, contextual insights, and step-by-step guidance.

Activated via a glasses icon within the Copilot sidebar, users can select one or two open apps akin to screen sharing in Teams, and grant Copilot a "second set of eyes." The assistant can then highlight on-screen elements, walk you through tasks and answer targeted questions based on your workflow.

A new Highlights capability allows you to ask "Show me how," prompting Copilot to visually indicate where to click and what to do next within the application.

First tested earlier this year, Copilot Vision no longer requires a Pro subscription and is rolling out alongside other Copilot Labs innovations, including Deep Research and enhanced file search, which help you uncover in-depth information or locate documents without leaving your current task.

Microsoft emphasizes that screen sharing is fully opt-in—simply hit "Stop" or the "X" to end access, ensuring users remain in control of their data and privacy.

With plans to expand globally beyond the U.S., Microsoft positions Copilot Vision as the future of PC assistance: an ever-present, intelligent partner that streamlines complex workflows, bridges knowledge gaps, and keeps you focused.