Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme – buy-back is completed

In weeks 19 and 20 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 14,902,447 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 202,578,769. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 5.5.2025 09:49:56 1,000,000 13.70 13,700,000 5.5.2025 11:39:44 1,000,000 13.70 13,700,000 5.5.2025 14:14:34 500,000 13.65 6,825,000 6.5.2025 09:36:56 1,000,000 13.60 13,600,000 6.5.2025 14:53:14 2,000,000 13.58 27,150,000 7.5.2025 10:10:53 1,000,000 13.58 13,575,000 7.5.2025 12:41:29 2,000,000 13.58 27,150,000 7.5.2025 15:16:15 3,000,000 13.55 40,650,000 8.5.2025 09:44:08 1,000,000 13.68 13,675,000 8.5.2025 14:15:37 2,000,000 13.50 27,000,000 12.5.2025 13:18:36 402,447 13.80 5,553,769 Total 14.902.447 202,578,769

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 163,590,409 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 3.533% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 2,500,000,000. Post these transactions Kvika holds 134,410,410 of own shares which corresponds to 2.902% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme amounted to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK and is therefore completed.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.