12.05.2025 20:17:47

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme – buy-back is completed

Kvika Bank Registered Shs
13.60 ISK 1.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In weeks 19 and 20 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 14,902,447 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 202,578,769. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price
5.5.202509:49:56 1,000,000     13.70 13,700,000    
5.5.202511:39:44 1,000,000     13.70 13,700,000    
5.5.202514:14:34 500,000     13.65 6,825,000    
6.5.202509:36:56 1,000,000     13.60 13,600,000    
6.5.202514:53:14 2,000,000     13.58 27,150,000    
7.5.202510:10:53 1,000,000     13.58 13,575,000    
7.5.202512:41:29 2,000,000     13.58 27,150,000    
7.5.202515:16:15 3,000,000     13.55 40,650,000    
8.5.202509:44:08 1,000,000     13.68 13,675,000    
8.5.202514:15:37 2,000,000     13.50 27,000,000    
12.5.202513:18:36 402,447     13.80 5,553,769    
Total 14.902.447 202,578,769

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 163,590,409 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 3.533% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 2,500,000,000. Post these transactions Kvika holds 134,410,410 of own shares which corresponds to 2.902% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme amounted to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK and is therefore completed.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.