SMI 13’172 0.3%  SPI 18’088 0.2%  Dow 48’135 0.4%  DAX 24’288 0.4%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’760 0.3%  Gold 4’339 0.1%  Bitcoin 70’170 3.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.1%  Öl 60.5 1.4% 
22.12.2025 03:53:36

Indian Shares Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Fairly strong GIFT Nifty and firm Asian markets indicate a positive start for Indian shares on Monday.

IT bellwether Infosys will be in focus after Infosys ADRs hit a 52-week high of USD 30 on Friday after rallying 40%, triggering two trading halts as extreme volatility disrupted the session.

Infosys has also announced the stock exchanges that a US court granted final approval to the McCamish settlement. The matter relates to certain class action lawsuits filed in the United States. Infosys had earlier reached an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs in lawsuits pending against Infosys McCamish Systems LLC and some of McCamish's customers.

Indraprastha Gas will be in focus after the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment for setting up compressed biogas plant and biofuel projects.

Fortis Healthcare's subsidiary International Hospital has signed definitive agreements to acquire the 125-bedded People Tree Hospital in Yashwantpur, Bengaluru, via 100% acquisition of TMI Healthcare for Rs 430 crore.

Indian shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday thanks to easing concerns over artificial intelligence spending and valuations, as well as optimism about more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve following soft inflation data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 447.55 points or 0.53% at 84,929.36. The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange settled at 25,966.40, gaining 150.85 points or 0.58%.

Data on infrastructure output for the month of November is due after trading hours today.

The infrastructure output in India was unchanged from the previous year in October, holding the upwardly revised 3.3% increase in the previous month. It was the first period without expansion in 14 months.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
19.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Allzeithoch im Blick
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
18.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’687.65 19.90 SD4B8U
Short 13’977.62 13.68 SW5BQU
Short 14’482.96 8.94 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’171.85 19.12.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’605.59 19.61 SRWBTU
Long 12’330.94 13.83 S9VBDU
Long 11’793.69 8.88 SHFB5U
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Saxo Predictions 2026: Zündet der SpaceX-Börsengang die nächste Stufe der Weltraumwirtschaft?
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Tesla-Rally durch KI? Piper Sandler hebt FSD-Fortschritte hervor
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Bitcoin-Bullrun 2026: Krypto-Börse prognostiziert Kursziel von 170'000 Dollar
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:22 Selenskyj: Konstruktive Gespräche in Miami
19:56 BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund siegt 2:0 gegen Gladbach
19:17 ROUNDUP/Ukraine: Ungefähr 50 Ukrainer nach Russland verschleppt
18:26 Novartis und Roche bekräftigen Ausblick nach Vereinbarung mit USA
18:21 Frankreich baut das größte Kriegsschiff Europas
17:56 Justizminister: Epstein-Dateien auf Bitten Betroffener gelöscht
17:54 ROUNDUP: Ukraine-Gespräche in Miami mit Unterhändlern aller Seiten
17:48 Van Aken: Keine Koalition mit der CDU in Sachsen-Anhalt
17:46 Innenministerium: Mehr Hamas-Symbole könnten verboten werden