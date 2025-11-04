Hillman Solutions Aktie 112679916 / US4316361090
|
04.11.2025 15:03:55
Hillman Solutions Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $23.19 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $7.43 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Hillman Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $43.24 million or $0.22 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $424.93 million from $393.29 million last year.
Hillman Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $23.19 Mln. vs. $7.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $424.93 Mln vs. $393.29 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.535Bl to $1.575Bl
