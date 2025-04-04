Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’649 -5.1%  SPI 15’548 -5.0%  Dow 38’509 -5.0%  DAX 20’642 -5.0%  Euro 0.9416 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4’878 -4.6%  Gold 3’025 -2.8%  Bitcoin 72’339 1.3%  Dollar 0.8605 0.2%  Öl 65.9 -5.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Logitech2575132Holcim1221405
Top News
Wetten gegen Naturkatastrophen: Erster CAT-Bond-ETF startet an der NYSE
KW 14: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger bekommen am Freitagnachmittag kalte Füsse
Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 fällt deutlich
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer bekommen nachmittags kalte Füsse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.04.2025 20:40:00

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - ERRATUM February 2025

Gaztransport et technigaz
128.70 EUR -6.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, April 4, 2025

ERRATUM

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
February 28, 202537,117,77237,117,77237,029,087

Investor Relations Contact         
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                        

1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Gaztransport et technigaz SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten