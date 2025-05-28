Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.05.2025 18:14:41

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.25 EUR -0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

28-May-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

28 May 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

28 May 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

68,817

Highest price paid per share:

108.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

107.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

107.6698p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,195,862 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,195,862) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

107.6698p

68,817

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

721

108.00

08:03:22

00338213205TRLO1

XLON

687

108.80

08:33:57

00338226303TRLO1

XLON

687

108.60

08:34:01

00338226327TRLO1

XLON

730

108.40

08:53:29

00338233790TRLO1

XLON

700

108.20

08:53:52

00338233926TRLO1

XLON

700

108.40

08:54:02

00338233951TRLO1

XLON

700

108.20

08:54:09

00338233994TRLO1

XLON

709

108.00

08:55:00

00338234378TRLO1

XLON

231

108.40

09:31:52

00338247022TRLO1

XLON

717

108.40

09:31:53

00338247039TRLO1

XLON

84

108.40

09:31:57

00338247057TRLO1

XLON

11

108.40

09:31:57

00338247058TRLO1

XLON

436

108.40

09:31:57

00338247059TRLO1

XLON

688

108.20

09:49:37

00338252917TRLO1

XLON

690

108.00

09:49:37

00338252918TRLO1

XLON

741

107.60

10:23:22

00338266728TRLO1

XLON

741

107.60

10:23:22

00338266729TRLO1

XLON

741

107.60

10:23:22

00338266730TRLO1

XLON

2164

107.40

10:23:22

00338266731TRLO1

XLON

699

107.20

10:23:29

00338266753TRLO1

XLON

194

107.20

10:23:29

00338266754TRLO1

XLON

3

107.20

10:23:29

00338266755TRLO1

XLON

1277

107.20

10:23:29

00338266756TRLO1

XLON

250

107.40

10:42:23

00338274800TRLO1

XLON

223

107.40

10:42:23

00338274801TRLO1

XLON

13

107.40

10:42:23

00338274802TRLO1

XLON

49

107.40

10:42:23

00338274803TRLO1

XLON

204

107.40

10:42:23

00338274809TRLO1

XLON

353

107.40

10:42:23

00338274810TRLO1

XLON

687

107.60

11:33:54

00338279410TRLO1

XLON

200

107.60

11:33:55

00338279411TRLO1

XLON

746

107.80

11:45:01

00338279667TRLO1

XLON

690

107.60

11:45:12

00338279668TRLO1

XLON

4

107.60

12:08:25

00338280331TRLO1

XLON

350

107.60

12:25:51

00338280710TRLO1

XLON

366

107.60

12:25:51

00338280711TRLO1

XLON

702

107.40

12:32:25

00338280824TRLO1

XLON

200

107.60

12:32:41

00338280833TRLO1

XLON

376

107.80

12:35:38

00338280928TRLO1

XLON

320

107.80

12:35:38

00338280929TRLO1

XLON

697

107.60

12:37:44

00338280947TRLO1

XLON

117

107.20

12:57:33

00338281265TRLO1

XLON

6

107.20

12:57:33

00338281266TRLO1

XLON

495

107.20

13:34:54

00338282060TRLO1

XLON

104

107.40

13:35:02

00338282065TRLO1

XLON

708

107.20

14:14:38

00338283337TRLO1

XLON

800

107.20

14:14:38

00338283338TRLO1

XLON

935

107.00

14:21:08

00338283649TRLO1

XLON

294

107.20

14:30:12

00338284015TRLO1

XLON

435

107.20

14:30:12

00338284016TRLO1

XLON

50

107.20

14:30:12

00338284017TRLO1

XLON

26

107.20

14:30:12

00338284018TRLO1

XLON

576

107.20

14:31:28

00338284097TRLO1

XLON

779

107.20

14:31:28

00338284098TRLO1

XLON

379

107.20

14:33:12

00338284214TRLO1

XLON

184

107.20

14:56:53

00338285400TRLO1

XLON

8

107.60

15:00:43

00338285610TRLO1

XLON

730

107.80

15:12:24

00338286269TRLO1

XLON

729

107.80

15:12:24

00338286270TRLO1

XLON

735

107.80

15:16:23

00338286504TRLO1

XLON

200

107.80

15:16:40

00338286517TRLO1

XLON

735

107.80

15:41:03

00338288209TRLO1

XLON

734

107.80

15:41:03

00338288210TRLO1

XLON

735

107.80

15:41:03

00338288211TRLO1

XLON

734

107.80

15:41:03

00338288212TRLO1

XLON

2094

107.60

15:41:07

00338288241TRLO1

XLON

653

107.80

15:41:11

00338288251TRLO1

XLON

1463

107.80

15:41:14

00338288257TRLO1

XLON

653

107.80

15:41:14

00338288258TRLO1

XLON

13956

107.80

15:41:14

00338288259TRLO1

XLON

185

107.80

15:41:15

00338288260TRLO1

XLON

1434

107.80

15:42:28

00338288347TRLO1

XLON

578

107.80

15:42:32

00338288348TRLO1

XLON

880

107.80

15:42:32

00338288349TRLO1

XLON

1388

107.80

15:42:36

00338288352TRLO1

XLON

701

107.60

16:07:34

00338289559TRLO1

XLON

700

107.60

16:07:34

00338289560TRLO1

XLON

700

107.60

16:07:34

00338289561TRLO1

XLON

2107

107.40

16:07:34

00338289562TRLO1

XLON

887

107.20

16:07:34

00338289563TRLO1

XLON

416

107.20

16:08:33

00338289695TRLO1

XLON

804

107.20

16:08:33

00338289696TRLO1

XLON

887

107.20

16:08:33

00338289697TRLO1

XLON

2000

107.60

16:10:48

00338289838TRLO1

XLON

207

107.60

16:10:48

00338289839TRLO1

XLON

614

107.40

16:10:52

00338289848TRLO1

XLON

1593

107.40

16:10:52

00338289849TRLO1

XLON

1208

107.20

16:11:43

00338289891TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 390867
EQS News ID: 2147202

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

