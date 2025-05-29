Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.05.2025 18:32:23

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.25 EUR 0.00%
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

29-May-2025 / 17:32 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

29 May 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

29 May 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

90,442

Highest price paid per share:

109.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

107.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

108.0513p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,105,420 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,105,420) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

108.0513p

 90,442

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4866

107.40

11:29:05

00338392180TRLO1

XLON

1391

107.40

11:29:05

00338392181TRLO1

XLON

400

107.00

11:29:06

00338392182TRLO1

XLON

1455

107.20

11:29:15

00338392197TRLO1

XLON

200

107.40

11:29:39

00338392216TRLO1

XLON

325

107.40

11:29:39

00338392217TRLO1

XLON

132

107.20

11:30:10

00338392288TRLO1

XLON

472

107.20

11:30:10

00338392289TRLO1

XLON

19

107.20

11:30:35

00338392327TRLO1

XLON

632

107.60

11:32:59

00338392529TRLO1

XLON

278

108.00

11:34:17

00338392636TRLO1

XLON

1191

108.00

11:34:17

00338392637TRLO1

XLON

469

108.00

11:34:17

00338392638TRLO1

XLON

24

108.00

11:34:17

00338392639TRLO1

XLON

57

108.00

11:34:17

00338392640TRLO1

XLON

702

108.00

11:37:21

00338392840TRLO1

XLON

725

107.60

11:50:08

00338393713TRLO1

XLON

724

107.60

11:50:08

00338393714TRLO1

XLON

1508

107.60

12:30:07

00338396594TRLO1

XLON

11

108.20

12:54:42

00338398198TRLO1

XLON

728

108.60

13:29:57

00338400953TRLO1

XLON

1154

108.60

14:08:55

00338404361TRLO1

XLON

324

108.60

14:08:55

00338404362TRLO1

XLON

287

108.60

14:08:55

00338404363TRLO1

XLON

337

108.60

14:08:55

00338404364TRLO1

XLON

1

108.40

14:08:55

00338404365TRLO1

XLON

718

108.40

14:08:55

00338404366TRLO1

XLON

391

108.20

14:14:37

00338405014TRLO1

XLON

566

108.80

14:31:34

00338406732TRLO1

XLON

14

108.80

14:31:37

00338406740TRLO1

XLON

41

108.80

14:31:37

00338406741TRLO1

XLON

106

108.80

14:33:03

00338407029TRLO1

XLON

500

109.20

14:45:02

00338408617TRLO1

XLON

227

109.20

14:45:02

00338408618TRLO1

XLON

400

109.00

14:45:22

00338408671TRLO1

XLON

355

109.00

14:45:22

00338408672TRLO1

XLON

287

109.00

14:48:30

00338409063TRLO1

XLON

287

108.80

14:48:30

00338409065TRLO1

XLON

435

108.80

14:48:30

00338409066TRLO1

XLON

756

108.60

14:48:30

00338409067TRLO1

XLON

755

108.40

14:48:30

00338409068TRLO1

XLON

3777

108.40

14:48:30

00338409069TRLO1

XLON

756

108.00

14:48:30

00338409070TRLO1

XLON

39375

108.00

14:48:30

00338409071TRLO1

XLON

1447

107.40

14:48:56

00338409101TRLO1

XLON

723

107.40

14:48:56

00338409102TRLO1

XLON

754

107.40

14:49:17

00338409137TRLO1

XLON

2121

107.80

14:52:28

00338409512TRLO1

XLON

726

107.60

14:52:28

00338409513TRLO1

XLON

4722

107.80

15:03:30

00338410806TRLO1

XLON

576

107.80

15:03:30

00338410807TRLO1

XLON

2182

108.40

15:07:17

00338411241TRLO1

XLON

713

108.20

15:09:34

00338411495TRLO1

XLON

1513

108.80

15:17:54

00338412627TRLO1

XLON

741

108.40

15:32:53

00338414859TRLO1

XLON

713

108.40

15:40:25

00338415995TRLO1

XLON

780

108.80

15:58:56

00338417826TRLO1

XLON

429

108.80

16:00:07

00338417910TRLO1

XLON

220

109.20

16:03:16

00338418279TRLO1

XLON

4

109.20

16:03:16

00338418280TRLO1

XLON

1090

109.20

16:03:17

00338418281TRLO1

XLON

1413

109.20

16:03:44

00338418304TRLO1

XLON

722

109.00

16:03:52

00338418307TRLO1

XLON

695

108.80

16:13:10

00338419137TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 391099
EQS News ID: 2147838

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service