04.06.2025 18:19:20

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.37 EUR -6.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

04-Jun-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 June 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

4 June 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

6,865

Highest price paid per share:

112.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

111.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

111.7196p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,892,992 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,892,992) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

111.7196p

 6,865

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

713

112.80

08:30:11

00339271482TRLO1

XLON

735

111.40

08:38:59

00339276170TRLO1

XLON

20

112.00

08:56:18

00339285996TRLO1

XLON

281

112.00

08:56:18

00339285997TRLO1

XLON

119

112.00

08:56:25

00339286049TRLO1

XLON

662

112.00

09:05:21

00339291365TRLO1

XLON

643

111.80

10:07:29

00339326881TRLO1

XLON

2344

111.40

10:08:03

00339327273TRLO1

XLON

33

111.40

10:08:03

00339327274TRLO1

XLON

592

111.40

10:08:03

00339327275TRLO1

XLON

723

111.80

10:35:41

00339348094TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 391806
EQS News ID: 2150992

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

