Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

1 May 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase: 1 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 180,954 Highest price paid per share: 115.00p Lowest price paid per share: 113.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.2349p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,224,744 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,224,744) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 114.2349p 180,954

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 675 114.00 08:09:32 00334538470TRLO1 XLON 690 114.40 08:11:47 00334538586TRLO1 XLON 46 114.40 08:11:47 00334538587TRLO1 XLON 733 114.20 08:14:18 00334538649TRLO1 XLON 566 114.60 08:18:27 00334538848TRLO1 XLON 200 114.60 08:19:04 00334538930TRLO1 XLON 493 114.60 08:19:04 00334538931TRLO1 XLON 1249 114.60 08:24:27 00334539118TRLO1 XLON 100000 114.00 08:25:43 00334539145TRLO1 XLON 235 114.60 08:28:33 00334539307TRLO1 XLON 729 114.60 08:29:49 00334539358TRLO1 XLON 4 114.60 08:29:49 00334539359TRLO1 XLON 200 114.40 08:33:52 00334539468TRLO1 XLON 535 114.40 08:33:52 00334539469TRLO1 XLON 105 114.40 09:18:02 00334541421TRLO1 XLON 3 114.00 10:59:30 00334543351TRLO1 XLON 117 114.00 11:24:36 00334544161TRLO1 XLON 563 114.00 11:25:06 00334544171TRLO1 XLON 951 114.00 11:30:40 00334544293TRLO1 XLON 263 114.00 11:30:40 00334544294TRLO1 XLON 543 113.80 12:19:03 00334545481TRLO1 XLON 131 113.80 12:19:03 00334545482TRLO1 XLON 702 113.80 12:19:19 00334545497TRLO1 XLON 692 113.60 12:23:30 00334545557TRLO1 XLON 300 113.80 12:23:30 00334545558TRLO1 XLON 295 113.80 12:23:30 00334545559TRLO1 XLON 592 113.80 13:00:07 00334546457TRLO1 XLON 200 113.80 13:00:12 00334546459TRLO1 XLON 2065 114.00 13:05:01 00334546566TRLO1 XLON 694 114.00 13:05:01 00334546567TRLO1 XLON 692 114.00 13:05:48 00334546581TRLO1 XLON 200 114.00 13:06:26 00334546585TRLO1 XLON 531 114.20 14:10:50 00334548743TRLO1 XLON 1629 114.20 14:10:50 00334548744TRLO1 XLON 2028 114.20 14:10:50 00334548745TRLO1 XLON 2231 114.20 14:15:08 00334548852TRLO1 XLON 1483 114.20 14:18:55 00334548982TRLO1 XLON 1589 114.60 14:24:58 00334549111TRLO1 XLON 2897 114.80 14:24:59 00334549113TRLO1 XLON 36398 115.00 14:24:59 00334549116TRLO1 XLON 730 114.40 14:25:21 00334549131TRLO1 XLON 496 114.00 14:30:50 00334549325TRLO1 XLON 197 114.00 14:32:14 00334549344TRLO1 XLON 496 114.00 14:32:14 00334549345TRLO1 XLON 684 113.80 14:35:12 00334549433TRLO1 XLON 713 113.60 14:41:19 00334549639TRLO1 XLON 703 113.40 14:46:07 00334549798TRLO1 XLON 720 113.20 14:46:27 00334549801TRLO1 XLON 515 113.00 14:48:22 00334549902TRLO1 XLON 607 113.20 14:56:52 00334550355TRLO1 XLON 607 113.00 14:57:06 00334550360TRLO1 XLON 90 113.00 14:57:06 00334550361TRLO1 XLON 194 114.00 15:04:46 00334550790TRLO1 XLON 18 114.00 15:04:46 00334550791TRLO1 XLON 853 114.00 15:04:46 00334550792TRLO1 XLON 473 113.80 15:10:05 00334551113TRLO1 XLON 260 113.80 15:40:01 00334552214TRLO1 XLON 473 113.80 15:40:01 00334552215TRLO1 XLON 685 113.80 16:04:16 00334553224TRLO1 XLON 262 114.40 16:17:42 00334553850TRLO1 XLON 532 114.40 16:17:42 00334553851TRLO1 XLON 619 114.40 16:17:42 00334553852TRLO1 XLON 467 114.40 16:17:42 00334553853TRLO1 XLON 654 114.40 16:17:45 00334553856TRLO1 XLON 691 114.20 16:17:59 00334553862TRLO1 XLON 447 114.20 16:18:29 00334553920TRLO1 XLON 286 114.20 16:18:30 00334553921TRLO1 XLON 274 114.20 16:18:30 00334553922TRLO1 XLON 173 114.20 16:18:34 00334553923TRLO1 XLON 374 114.20 16:18:34 00334553924TRLO1 XLON 1098 114.40 16:18:40 00334553926TRLO1 XLON 1114 114.40 16:18:40 00334553927TRLO1 XLON 200 114.40 16:18:44 00334553930TRLO1 XLON

