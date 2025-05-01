Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.05.2025 18:16:38

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.30 EUR 1.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

01-May-2025 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

1 May 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

1 May 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

180,954

Highest price paid per share:

115.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

113.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

114.2349p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,224,744 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,224,744) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

114.2349p

 180,954

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

675

114.00

08:09:32

00334538470TRLO1

XLON

690

114.40

08:11:47

00334538586TRLO1

XLON

46

114.40

08:11:47

00334538587TRLO1

XLON

733

114.20

08:14:18

00334538649TRLO1

XLON

566

114.60

08:18:27

00334538848TRLO1

XLON

200

114.60

08:19:04

00334538930TRLO1

XLON

493

114.60

08:19:04

00334538931TRLO1

XLON

1249

114.60

08:24:27

00334539118TRLO1

XLON

100000

114.00

08:25:43

00334539145TRLO1

XLON

235

114.60

08:28:33

00334539307TRLO1

XLON

729

114.60

08:29:49

00334539358TRLO1

XLON

4

114.60

08:29:49

00334539359TRLO1

XLON

200

114.40

08:33:52

00334539468TRLO1

XLON

535

114.40

08:33:52

00334539469TRLO1

XLON

105

114.40

09:18:02

00334541421TRLO1

XLON

3

114.00

10:59:30

00334543351TRLO1

XLON

117

114.00

11:24:36

00334544161TRLO1

XLON

563

114.00

11:25:06

00334544171TRLO1

XLON

951

114.00

11:30:40

00334544293TRLO1

XLON

263

114.00

11:30:40

00334544294TRLO1

XLON

543

113.80

12:19:03

00334545481TRLO1

XLON

131

113.80

12:19:03

00334545482TRLO1

XLON

702

113.80

12:19:19

00334545497TRLO1

XLON

692

113.60

12:23:30

00334545557TRLO1

XLON

300

113.80

12:23:30

00334545558TRLO1

XLON

295

113.80

12:23:30

00334545559TRLO1

XLON

592

113.80

13:00:07

00334546457TRLO1

XLON

200

113.80

13:00:12

00334546459TRLO1

XLON

2065

114.00

13:05:01

00334546566TRLO1

XLON

694

114.00

13:05:01

00334546567TRLO1

XLON

692

114.00

13:05:48

00334546581TRLO1

XLON

200

114.00

13:06:26

00334546585TRLO1

XLON

531

114.20

14:10:50

00334548743TRLO1

XLON

1629

114.20

14:10:50

00334548744TRLO1

XLON

2028

114.20

14:10:50

00334548745TRLO1

XLON

2231

114.20

14:15:08

00334548852TRLO1

XLON

1483

114.20

14:18:55

00334548982TRLO1

XLON

1589

114.60

14:24:58

00334549111TRLO1

XLON

2897

114.80

14:24:59

00334549113TRLO1

XLON

36398

115.00

14:24:59

00334549116TRLO1

XLON

730

114.40

14:25:21

00334549131TRLO1

XLON

496

114.00

14:30:50

00334549325TRLO1

XLON

197

114.00

14:32:14

00334549344TRLO1

XLON

496

114.00

14:32:14

00334549345TRLO1

XLON

684

113.80

14:35:12

00334549433TRLO1

XLON

713

113.60

14:41:19

00334549639TRLO1

XLON

703

113.40

14:46:07

00334549798TRLO1

XLON

720

113.20

14:46:27

00334549801TRLO1

XLON

515

113.00

14:48:22

00334549902TRLO1

XLON

607

113.20

14:56:52

00334550355TRLO1

XLON

607

113.00

14:57:06

00334550360TRLO1

XLON

90

113.00

14:57:06

00334550361TRLO1

XLON

194

114.00

15:04:46

00334550790TRLO1

XLON

18

114.00

15:04:46

00334550791TRLO1

XLON

853

114.00

15:04:46

00334550792TRLO1

XLON

473

113.80

15:10:05

00334551113TRLO1

XLON

260

113.80

15:40:01

00334552214TRLO1

XLON

473

113.80

15:40:01

00334552215TRLO1

XLON

685

113.80

16:04:16

00334553224TRLO1

XLON

262

114.40

16:17:42

00334553850TRLO1

XLON

532

114.40

16:17:42

00334553851TRLO1

XLON

619

114.40

16:17:42

00334553852TRLO1

XLON

467

114.40

16:17:42

00334553853TRLO1

XLON

654

114.40

16:17:45

00334553856TRLO1

XLON

691

114.20

16:17:59

00334553862TRLO1

XLON

447

114.20

16:18:29

00334553920TRLO1

XLON

286

114.20

16:18:30

00334553921TRLO1

XLON

274

114.20

16:18:30

00334553922TRLO1

XLON

173

114.20

16:18:34

00334553923TRLO1

XLON

374

114.20

16:18:34

00334553924TRLO1

XLON

1098

114.40

16:18:40

00334553926TRLO1

XLON

1114

114.40

16:18:40

00334553927TRLO1

XLON

200

114.40

16:18:44

00334553930TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 385763
EQS News ID: 2128574

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

