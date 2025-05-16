Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’278 0.4%  SPI 16’834 0.4%  Dow 42’252 -0.2%  DAX 23’707 0.1%  Euro 0.9378 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’413 0.0%  Gold 3’174 -2.1%  Bitcoin 86’748 0.2%  Dollar 0.8379 0.2%  Öl 65.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Barry Callebaut900296Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Swiss Re-Aktie gewinnt: Swiss Re übertrifft Erwartungen - starkes Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rückschläge für Bitcoin - Krypto-Reserven scheitern in mehreren Bundesstaaten
Inditex stellt Finanzbereich neu auf: Neuer CFO kommt - Aktie kaum bewegt
Elon Musks Tesla-KI Grok polarisiert - MAGA-Anhänger reagieren ablehnend
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.05.2025 15:16:26

Falcon Makes First European Appearance at EBACE 2025

Press Release - EBACE 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With EBACE 2025 just days away, Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, is getting ready to welcome visitors at its booth during Europe’s leading business aviation event, taking place from May 20 to 22 at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland.

This will be Falcon’s first time exhibiting at a European aviation show, where the company will introduce its full range of aviation services to the European market. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Falcon Luxe (private jet charter), Falcon Flight Support, Falcon Elite (private jet terminal), and Falcon Technic (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), which together position Falcon as a true one-stop shop for business aviation services.

"Attending EBACE is a clear step into the European market,” said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment. "We’re proud to present Falcon’s full capabilities to a new audience and open the door to meaningful, long-term partnerships.”

The Falcon team will be present at Booth 864, ready to welcome visitors and discuss future opportunities.

Discover more about Falcon’s full range of services at: Private aviation, FBO, MRO, and Ground Handling Service - Falcon

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs. With Falcon Luxe, we provide a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter worldwide, ensuring comfort and privacy for every journey. Falcon Elite features an exclusive private jet terminal (FBO), delivering top-tier service and an unforgettable experience before you even board. Falcon Technic offers 24/7 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, not only for our fleet but also for third-party aircraft, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Additionally, Falcon Flight Support is dedicated to making your travel effortless, providing personalized support from start to finish. At Falcon, all your aviation needs are covered under one roof.

Discover more at flyfalcon.comInstagram and LinkedIn

Media Inquiries

Ines Nacerddine
Director of Marketing - Aviation
Alex Group Investment
Email: ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68f8aef6-1c51-43ff-bf3a-9c7bf005fcef


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten