EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Timo Krutoff becomes new TAKKT CFO and completes the Management Board for the next three years

TAKKT AG: Timo Krutoff becomes new TAKKT CFO and completes the Management Board for the next three years



Stuttgart, Germany, June 25, 2025. The Supervisory Board today appointed Timo Krutoff as Chief Financial Officer of TAKKT AG effective July 7, 2025. He succeeds Lars Bolscho, who decided not to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the year, and will leave the company in mid-July after a handover phase.



Timo Krutoff has many years of management experience in finance, most recently from his position as CFO at engine manufacturer Deutz AG, where he was responsible for finance, human resources and information services. Prior to this, he held various commercial management positions in the thyssenkrupp Group, including CFO of Presta Camshafts and Bilstein.



"I am very pleased that in Timo Krutoff we have found a very successful and competent manager for the role of CFO at TAKKT. From his previous activities, he has extensive experience in the management and further development of financial organizations as well as in supporting transformation processes. With today's decision, we are ensuring continuity in the management of the Group for the next three years. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish the Management Board with Andreas Weishaar and Timo Krutoff every success in the further implementation of our TAKKT Forward strategy," said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



TAKKT CEO Andreas Weishaar welcomed the Supervisory Board's decision. "I warmly welcome Timo to TAKKT and look forward to working with him in the future. Together with the other members of the leadership team, we will make TAKKT more focused, faster-growing and more profitable in the coming years." Timo Krutoff adds: "I am looking forward to my new role at a company with as much potential as TAKKT. We have a strong business model, a convincing strategy and are financially stable. I am convinced that I can make a tangible contribution to improving our financial performance together with the TAKKT team."



About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange. Contact

Benjamin Bühler phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de

