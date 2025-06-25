|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
25.06.2025 18:30:04
EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Timo Krutoff becomes new TAKKT CFO and completes the Management Board for the next three years
EQS-News: TAKKT AG
Timo Krutoff becomes new TAKKT CFO and completes the Management Board for the next three years
Stuttgart, Germany, June 25, 2025. The Supervisory Board today appointed Timo Krutoff as Chief Financial Officer of TAKKT AG effective July 7, 2025. He succeeds Lars Bolscho, who decided not to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the year, and will leave the company in mid-July after a handover phase.
