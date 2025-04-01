Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’721 1.0%  SPI 16’953 0.9%  Dow 42’002 1.0%  DAX 22’455 1.3%  Euro 0.9526 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’305 1.1%  Gold 3’133 0.3%  Bitcoin 73’946 1.4%  Dollar 0.8834 -0.1%  Öl 74.7 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ford-Aktie in Rot: IG Metall fordert Insolvenzschutz - Warnstreiks bei Ford angelaufen
J&J-Aktie sinkt: Johnson & Johnson scheitert erneut mit Fonds für Babypuder-Klagen
Lonza-Aktie knapp im Plus: Aktienrückkaufprogramm abgeschlossen - Neue Organisationstruktur
NIO-Aktie legt zu: Starke Auslieferungszahlen - Luxusmodell ET9 gestartet
Gold-Silber-Verhältnis "extrem": Ist Silber jetzt die bessere Wahl?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.04.2025 14:44:15

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Highlights Breakthroughs in Enzymatic Catalysis at CCE 2025

Quantumzyme
1.15 USD 9.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Science
Quantumzyme Highlights Breakthroughs in Enzymatic Catalysis at CCE 2025

01.04.2025 / 14:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAN DIEGO, CA - April 1, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC:QTZM), a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in computational enzyme engineering, is pleased to reflect on its successful participation in the 9th International Conference on Catalysis and Chemical Engineering (CCE 2025), which took place in San Francisco, CA, from February 24-26, 2025.

At the event, Quantumzyme’s CEO, Naveen Kulkarni, delivered a compelling presentation on the transformative role of enzymes as catalysts in pharmaceutical manufacturing. He showcased a case study on Ibuprofen production, demonstrating how enzymatic catalysis can significantly reduce environmental impact, improve efficiency, and support sustainable pharmaceutical production.

“Traditional Ibuprofen synthesis relies on harsh chemical processes that generate substantial waste. By adopting enzyme-based catalysis, we can revolutionize manufacturing- reducing emissions, enhancing efficiency, and even enabling pharmaceutical reshoring in the U.S.,” said Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme Corp.

CCE 2025, a federally registered event (Reg. No. 90081219™️) owned by USG United Scientific Group, is a premier global platform for researchers and industry leaders advancing catalysis and chemical engineering innovations. Quantumzyme’s participation underscores its commitment to pioneering biocatalysis solutions that drive sustainability in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. 

Quantumzyme continues to push the boundaries of enzyme-driven innovation, ensuring that green chemistry solutions benefit both the environment and industrial scalability. The company remains dedicated to integrating cutting-edge biocatalysis into real-world applications, shaping the future of sustainable chemical production.

Building on the momentum from CCE 2025, Quantumzyme remains dedicated to advancing enzymatic catalysis and green chemistry solutions. The company plans to continue to showcase its latest breakthroughs at upcoming industry conferences and trade shows throughout the year. These events are expected to provide Quantumzyme with opportunities to engage with industry leaders, form strategic partnerships, and demonstrate the real-world impact of its cutting-edge biocatalysis solutions.

“Our work doesn’t stop here. We are committed to continuous innovation and expanding the reach of our enzyme-driven solutions. By participating in key industry events, we will ensure that Quantumzyme remains at the forefront of sustainable chemical and pharmaceutical advancements,” added Kulkarni.

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services—from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up—Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Naveen Kulkarni
Chief Executive Officer
Quantumzyme Corp.
15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801
San Diego, CA 92127
Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312
Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com
Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Quantumzyme Corp

01.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Quantumzyme Corp
United States
ISIN: US75955E2054
EQS News ID: 2109978

 
End of News EQS News Service

2109978  01.04.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Quantumzyme Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern

Wie wäre es, Monat für Monat einen verlässlichen Cashflow aus dem Aktienmarkt zu generieren - unabhängig davon, ob die Kurse steigen oder fallen? Kein Aprilscherz!

Einfach anmelden und dabei sein!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

n dieser aktuellen Ausgabe analysieren Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG) die gegenwärtige Lage an den globalen Finanzmärkten.

📌 Themen im Überblick:

📉 Schuldenpolitik in Deutschland und der EU – Sondervermögen, Infrastrukturpakete & Reaktionen der Anleihemärkte
🏦 Zinspolitik der EZB – Welche Wirkung hat die aktuelle Senkung wirklich?
🇺🇸 USA im Wahljahr – Trumps neue Wirtschaftspläne & mögliche Folgen für Handel und Märkte
📊 Wachstumstrends im Vergleich – Warum Europa wirtschaftlich hinter den USA zurückfällt
⚠️ Belastungsfaktoren für Aktienmärkte – Gewinnrückgänge, Insolvenzen, Kreditrisiken

📈 Ergänzt durch zahlreiche aktuelle Charts, Hintergrunddaten und konkrete Einschätzungen zu unterschiedlichen Anlageklassen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:07 Holcim – Milliardeninvestitionen und Fokus auf Dividende
13:24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
13:22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Sika, VAT Group
09:24 Marktüberblick: Gold mit stärkstem Quartal seit 1986
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Monatsausklang
31.03.25 Logo WHS PVH Corp. Aktienanalyse – Calvin Klein und Tommy Hilfiger unter einem Dach vereint
31.03.25 FAQ: Soybean Oilshare futures and options
31.03.25 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV
28.03.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’194.19 19.67 BVKSPU
Short 13’470.72 13.79 BDKS2U
Short 13’952.84 9.00 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’715.97 01.04.2025 14:42:33
Long 12’160.00 19.35
Long 11’900.00 13.96
Long 11’440.00 8.97
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Zollsorgen belasten: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen sehr schwach -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck - Nikkei tiefrot
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: HENSOLDT stärkt Partnerschaft mit tschechischem Militär
Trotz negativer Stimmung: Deutsche Bank erwartet keinen US-Börsencrash
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Nachmittag nach
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert zweistellig hoch: Liefervertrag mit OGT Solar für Italien abgeschlossen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA stellt Zukunftsstrategie vor - Analysten bleiben nach GTC-Konferenz optimistisch
Analysten sehen bei Novo Nordisk-Aktie Potenzial

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}