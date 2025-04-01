EQS-News: Quantumzyme Highlights Breakthroughs in Enzymatic Catalysis at CCE 2025

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Science

SAN DIEGO, CA - April 1, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC:QTZM), a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in computational enzyme engineering, is pleased to reflect on its successful participation in the 9th International Conference on Catalysis and Chemical Engineering (CCE 2025), which took place in San Francisco, CA, from February 24-26, 2025.

At the event, Quantumzyme’s CEO, Naveen Kulkarni, delivered a compelling presentation on the transformative role of enzymes as catalysts in pharmaceutical manufacturing. He showcased a case study on Ibuprofen production, demonstrating how enzymatic catalysis can significantly reduce environmental impact, improve efficiency, and support sustainable pharmaceutical production.

“Traditional Ibuprofen synthesis relies on harsh chemical processes that generate substantial waste. By adopting enzyme-based catalysis, we can revolutionize manufacturing- reducing emissions, enhancing efficiency, and even enabling pharmaceutical reshoring in the U.S.,” said Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme Corp.

CCE 2025, a federally registered event (Reg. No. 90081219™️) owned by USG United Scientific Group, is a premier global platform for researchers and industry leaders advancing catalysis and chemical engineering innovations. Quantumzyme’s participation underscores its commitment to pioneering biocatalysis solutions that drive sustainability in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Quantumzyme continues to push the boundaries of enzyme-driven innovation, ensuring that green chemistry solutions benefit both the environment and industrial scalability. The company remains dedicated to integrating cutting-edge biocatalysis into real-world applications, shaping the future of sustainable chemical production.

Building on the momentum from CCE 2025, Quantumzyme remains dedicated to advancing enzymatic catalysis and green chemistry solutions. The company plans to continue to showcase its latest breakthroughs at upcoming industry conferences and trade shows throughout the year. These events are expected to provide Quantumzyme with opportunities to engage with industry leaders, form strategic partnerships, and demonstrate the real-world impact of its cutting-edge biocatalysis solutions.

“Our work doesn’t stop here. We are committed to continuous innovation and expanding the reach of our enzyme-driven solutions. By participating in key industry events, we will ensure that Quantumzyme remains at the forefront of sustainable chemical and pharmaceutical advancements,” added Kulkarni.

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services—from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up—Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

Media Contact:

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

