12.05.2025 18:58:04
EQS-News: Medios repositions itself for the next phase of its corporate development
|
EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press release
Medios repositions itself for the next phase of its corporate development
Berlin, May 12, 2025 - Medios AG ("Medios"), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, today announced changes to the Executive Board. After successfully establishing itself as the German market leader and having achieved a leading position in Europe over the last 10 years, the founding team, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has decided on an orderly transition into a new phase of the company's development.
After 9 years on the Executive Board, including the last 5 years as CEO, Matthias Gärtner has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be available for a further term of office. Matthias Gärtner has shaped the company for over a decade with strategic foresight and an extremely successful organic and acquisition-driven growth policy. During this time, he has led Medios from its foundation in 2015 and its successful IPO in 2016 to its current leading position in Germany and Europe. He will remain in office until the handover to a successor, at the latest until 31 December 2025.
Mi-Young Miehler, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Medios, has also informed the Supervisory Board that she does not wish to extend her contract after 8 years on the Executive Board. She will leave the company on 30 June 2025. Like Gärtner, Miehler is a member of the founding team and has made an outstanding contribution to the strategic positioning and development of Medios and the establishment of the Pharmaceutical Supply segment, which generates the highest revenues. As part of her operational responsibilities, she has repeatedly provided new impetus for growth through strong partner networks. Her areas of responsibility will be transferred to other Board members, making the management structure simpler and more efficient. In future, Mi-Young Miehler intends to devote herself to new strategic tasks in the further development of companies and brands.
Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios, said: "Matthias Gärtner and Mi-Young Miehler have played a significant role in the successful development of Medios over the last 10 years and its current market position. Both have driven the IPO in 2016, the subsequent systematic expansion of the company and the smooth integration of acquired units as part of the market consolidation and introduction of internationalization with great personal commitment. Today, Medios is the market leader in the specialty pharma sector in Germany and one of the leading players in Europe. This is not the least thanks to Matthias Gärtner and Mi-Young Miehler. We owe both of them a debt of gratitude."
Matthias Gärtner commented: "Throughout my entire professional life, I have predominantly created new corporate structures and helped to shape young companies on their growth path. Medios was something very special in the course of my entrepreneurial life. In addition to the huge success, I was able to make friends for life and contribute something that really matters to the healthcare system. Mi-Young Miehler and I, together with our fellow board members and employees, have created an established and recognized platform in the healthcare sector, led by a 40-strong world-class international management team. Today, Medios is the point of contact, not only for leading pharmacies, and makes highly complex therapies available to every patient. I am not worried about the future of Medios as it continues to grow. Now that this development and establishment phase has been completed, it is a logical time to place the management responsibility for the next development cycle in new hands."
Dr. Yann Samson added: "In addition to further organic growth and selected compatible acquisitions, the next phase of Medios will be characterized by a focus on profitability and value creation for our shareholders. The Supervisory Board has launched a professional search process for Matthias Gärtner's successor that takes this strategic objective into account."
The other members of the Management Board, Falk Neukirch, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Christoph Prußeit, Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) and Constantijn van Rietschoten, responsible for international business (CIM), will continue to manage their areas of responsibility, with Christoph Prußeit also taking over the Pharmaceutical Supply segment and thus being responsible for the entire German business.
-------------------
About Medios AG
www.medios.group
12.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2135636
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2135636 12.05.2025 CET/CEST
