EQS-News: Medios AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

Medios AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

Berlin, May 27, 2025 – The shareholders of Medios, a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, today approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board at the 2025 Annual General Meeting with a large majority. In total, around 56% of the voting share capital was represented. This year's Annual General Meeting was held virtually.

In his speech, the CEO focused in particular on the progress made in implementing the growth strategy. The main topics were the ongoing internationalization of the Medios Group, the successful entry into the market for Advanced Therapies, and further improvements in profitability.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: „The approval of our shareholders with over 90% on all proposed resolutions is an expression of their great confidence in our strategic direction. In 2024, we successfully asserted ourselves in a dynamic environment and implemented key milestones in our growth strategy. We will continue this positive development in 2025 and further drive our profitable growth.“

Among other things, Medios shareholders approved the further development of the Executive Board remuneration system. In future, for example, “operating cash flow” will replace the previous target figure of “inorganic growth (M&A)” in the short-term incentive component. They also approved the introduction of a new 2025 stock option plan. The aim is to retain qualified employees and executives at the Medios Group in the long term and to give them a share in the Company’s success. The total cap for stock option programs remains limited to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. Shareholders also approved a new authorization to issue convertible bonds and bonds with warrants.

An overview of the detailed voting results of this year’s Annual General Meeting can be found on the Medios website.

Important dates for Medios in the 2025 financial year:

June 11 Warburg Highlights – Hamburg August 13

August 26

September 24

November 11

December 04

Half-Year Financial Report

German Select V Online Conference – virtually

Berenberg Fourteenth German Corporate Conference – Munich

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2025

Berenberg European Conference – Fairmont Windsor Park, UK

