27.05.2025 16:06:03
EQS-News: Medios AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions
|
EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Press release
Medios AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions
Berlin, May 27, 2025 – The shareholders of Medios, a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, today approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board at the 2025 Annual General Meeting with a large majority. In total, around 56% of the voting share capital was represented. This year's Annual General Meeting was held virtually.
In his speech, the CEO focused in particular on the progress made in implementing the growth strategy. The main topics were the ongoing internationalization of the Medios Group, the successful entry into the market for Advanced Therapies, and further improvements in profitability.
Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: „The approval of our shareholders with over 90% on all proposed resolutions is an expression of their great confidence in our strategic direction. In 2024, we successfully asserted ourselves in a dynamic environment and implemented key milestones in our growth strategy. We will continue this positive development in 2025 and further drive our profitable growth.“
Among other things, Medios shareholders approved the further development of the Executive Board remuneration system. In future, for example, “operating cash flow” will replace the previous target figure of “inorganic growth (M&A)” in the short-term incentive component. They also approved the introduction of a new 2025 stock option plan. The aim is to retain qualified employees and executives at the Medios Group in the long term and to give them a share in the Company’s success. The total cap for stock option programs remains limited to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. Shareholders also approved a new authorization to issue convertible bonds and bonds with warrants.
An overview of the detailed voting results of this year’s Annual General Meeting can be found on the Medios website.
Important dates for Medios in the 2025 financial year:
------------------
Über Medios AG
Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.
Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.
27.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2146334
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2146334 27.05.2025 CET/CEST
