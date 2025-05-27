Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: Medios AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

Medios
39.12 CHF -6.27%
EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Medios AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

27.05.2025 / 16:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Medios AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

Berlin, May 27, 2025 – The shareholders of Medios, a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, today approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board at the 2025 Annual General Meeting with a large majority. In total, around 56% of the voting share capital was represented. This year's Annual General Meeting was held virtually.

In his speech, the CEO focused in particular on the progress made in implementing the growth strategy. The main topics were the ongoing internationalization of the Medios Group, the successful entry into the market for Advanced Therapies, and further improvements in profitability.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: „The approval of our shareholders with over 90% on all proposed resolutions is an expression of their great confidence in our strategic direction. In 2024, we successfully asserted ourselves in a dynamic environment and implemented key milestones in our growth strategy. We will continue this positive development in 2025 and further drive our profitable growth.“

Among other things, Medios shareholders approved the further development of the Executive Board remuneration system. In future, for example, “operating cash flow” will replace the previous target figure of “inorganic growth (M&A)” in the short-term incentive component. They also approved the introduction of a new 2025 stock option plan. The aim is to retain qualified employees and executives at the Medios Group in the long term and to give them a share in the Company’s success. The total cap for stock option programs remains limited to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. Shareholders also approved a new authorization to issue convertible bonds and bonds with warrants.

An overview of the detailed voting results of this year’s Annual General Meeting can be found on the Medios website.

Important dates for Medios in the 2025 financial year:

June 11 Warburg Highlights – Hamburg
August 13
August 26
September 24
November 11
December 04
 		 Half-Year Financial Report
German Select V Online Conference – virtually
Berenberg Fourteenth German Corporate Conference – Munich
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2025
Berenberg European Conference – Fairmont Windsor Park, UK

------------------

Über Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group

 

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.group

 

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

 

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2146334

 
