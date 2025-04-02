EQS-News: m-FINANCE Collaborates With CBCX To Provide Traders With Enhanced Market Access

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - In this global market where news and developments happen at breakneck speed, brokers need access to ultra-fast execution with minimal latency to maintain a trading edge. After all, even a few seconds can mean the difference between making and losing money.

That’s particularly true in forex trading, where exchange rates fluctuate based on a plethora of factors, from economic data to global news. Change can happen quickly, requiring traders to be immediately ready to enter and exit positions.

m-FINANCE Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of mF International Limited (NASDAQ: MFI) (MFI) and a provider of forex and bullion trading solutions in Asia, is enhancing its offering, keeping such needs of traders in mind, with its new partnership with CBCX Markets Ltd., a multi-asset liquidity provider from London (CBCX).

The Need For Speed

The partnership is intended to provide brokers with enhanced market access with tighter spreads and deeper liquidity, which m-FINANCE believes will enhance trading conditions. Through the collaboration, m-FINANCE expects its brokerage clients to be able to improve execution and trading strategies. Both companies will be focused on providing their customers with cutting-edge liquidity solutions. m-FINANCE anticipates that, with optimized execution, brokers will have access to deeper liquidity pools, which can boost efficiency and reduce “slippage”, while minimizing costs. Slippage occurs when the price of an executed trade is different from the expected price.

"With over 20 years of experience in the forex and bullion markets, we understand the critical importance of market-leading liquidity in driving execution speed, pricing efficiency, and superior trading performance,” said Chi Weng (Dick) Tam, the executive director and CEO of m-FINANCE. “We believe that CBCX has built a strong reputation for delivering institutional-grade liquidity. Through CBCX, brokers can connect to top-tier banks, non-banks and Equinix's ECN liquidity providers with minimal delays or lag times, resulting in faster execution. We look forward to working closely with their team to provide our clients with unique trading opportunities."

m-FINANCE’s Prowess On Display

m-FINANCE anticipates its brokerage clients will have ultra-fast execution with minimal latency, as it will provide its customers access to its proprietary feature that it believes will allow brokers to secure a fixed spread of profit when hedging orders and at the same time maintain full STP connectivity. STP, or straight-through processing, is an automated electronic workflow that allows for a seamless processing of transactions.

The partnership with CBCX marks another step in the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver innovation to its trading clients.

About mF INTERNATIONAL Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Trader Pro, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform "Broker+" Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

