Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’543 -1.1%  SPI 16’721 -1.1%  Dow 41’990 0.0%  DAX 22’204 -1.5%  Euro 0.9549 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’270 -1.0%  Gold 3’125 0.4%  Bitcoin 74’672 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8822 -0.1%  Öl 74.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Top News
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie sinkt: Verkauf von Einstiegsmodellen könnte in den USA gestoppt werden
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie volatil: Kühne+Nagel geht Parnterschaft mit Changan Automobile ein
März 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Nordex-Aktie höher: Nordex erhält grosse Aufträge aus der Türkei für Windkraftprojekte
FUCHS-Aktie dennoch tiefer: FUCHS übernimmt US-Schmierstoffhersteller Irmco
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.04.2025 15:12:58

EQS-News: m-FINANCE Collaborates With CBCX To Provide Traders With Enhanced Market Access

mF INTERNATIONAL
0.62 USD 2.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial
m-FINANCE Collaborates With CBCX To Provide Traders With Enhanced Market Access

02.04.2025 / 15:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 2, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - In this global market where news and developments happen at breakneck speed, brokers need access to ultra-fast execution with minimal latency to maintain a trading edge. After all, even a few seconds can mean the difference between making and losing money. 

67ed308dda846f648c842ee2_1

That’s particularly true in forex trading, where exchange rates fluctuate based on a plethora of factors, from economic data to global news. Change can happen quickly, requiring traders to be immediately ready to enter and exit positions.

m-FINANCE Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of mF International Limited (NASDAQ: MFI) (MFI) and a provider of forex and bullion trading solutions in Asia, is enhancing its offering, keeping such needs of traders in mind, with its new partnership with CBCX Markets Ltd., a multi-asset liquidity provider from London (CBCX).

The Need For Speed 

The partnership is intended to provide brokers with enhanced market access with tighter spreads and deeper liquidity, which m-FINANCE believes will enhance trading conditions. Through the collaboration, m-FINANCE expects its brokerage clients to be able to improve execution and trading strategies. Both companies will be focused on providing their customers with cutting-edge liquidity solutions. m-FINANCE anticipates that, with optimized execution, brokers will have access to deeper liquidity pools, which can boost efficiency and reduce “slippage”, while minimizing costs. Slippage occurs when the price of an executed trade is different from the expected price. 

"With over 20 years of experience in the forex and bullion markets, we understand the critical importance of market-leading liquidity in driving execution speed, pricing efficiency, and superior trading performance,” said Chi Weng (Dick) Tam, the executive director and CEO of m-FINANCE. “We believe that CBCX has built a strong reputation for delivering institutional-grade liquidity. Through CBCX, brokers can connect to top-tier banks, non-banks and Equinix's ECN liquidity providers with minimal delays or lag times, resulting in faster execution. We look forward to working closely with their team to provide our clients with unique trading opportunities."

m-FINANCE’s Prowess On Display 

m-FINANCE anticipates its brokerage clients will have ultra-fast execution with minimal latency, as it will provide its customers access to its proprietary feature that it believes will allow brokers to secure a fixed spread of profit when hedging orders and at the same time maintain full STP connectivity. STP, or straight-through processing, is an automated electronic workflow that allows for a seamless processing of transactions. 

The partnership with CBCX marks another step in the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver innovation to its trading clients.  

About mF INTERNATIONAL Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Trader Pro, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform "Broker+" Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

To learn more about m-FINANCE’s approach to empowering forex and bullion brokers, click here. 

Featured photo by Marga Santoso on Unsplash.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This article contains forward-looking statements based on publicly available information, which may include expectations regarding future events, market performance, and business activities. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Readers are advised to consider the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed understanding of potential risks.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

02.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: VGG6065C1133
EQS News ID: 2110786

 
End of News EQS News Service

2110786  02.04.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu mF INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Munich Re
NEU✅ Intercontinental Exchange
NEU✅ Deutsche Telekom

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Allison Transmission Holdings
❌ Nasdaq Inc
❌ Deckers Outdoor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Munich Re, Intercontinental Exchange & Deutsche Telekom mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:40 Marktüberblick: Banken und Stahlwerte gesucht
09:28 SMI leicht erholt
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07:00 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Munich Re, Intercontinental Exchange & Deutsche Telekom mit François Bloch
06:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gegenreaktion zum Monatsbeginn
01.04.25 Logo WHS Chinas E-Auto Marke NIO verwässert Aktien! Kapitalmaßnahme als Chance oder Warnsignal für Anleger?
01.04.25 Corn Sustainability in the United States
01.04.25 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
01.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Sika, VAT Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’064.68 19.63 UEJS6U
Short 13’361.60 13.37 B1LSOU
Short 13’851.05 8.79 B6CSKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’544.69 02.04.2025 15:15:40
Long 12’080.00 19.98
Long 11’800.00 13.95
Long 11’280.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert zweistellig hoch: Liefervertrag mit OGT Solar für Italien abgeschlossen
Zollsorgen belasten: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen sehr schwach -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck - Nikkei tiefrot
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rivian reagiert auf Fisker-Insolvenz - Unterstützung für Kunden und strategische Chancen
Was Analysten von der Nike-Aktie erwarten
1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Meyer Burger Technology zieht am Vormittag an
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Auf diese Schweizer Aktien setzt die UBS

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}