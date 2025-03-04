EQS-News: MFI Launches Upgraded Trader Pro App, Sights On Boosting Market Position

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

By James Blacker, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Brokers looking to expand their market share and boost revenue must offer their customers the latest in trading technology. A user-friendly trading platform with best-in-class features is crucial for success in an increasingly competitive market.

However, developing a trading platform from scratch is complicated, time-consuming and expensive. This is why many brokers prefer to use what are called turnkey solutions – ready-made trading products that allow them to focus on scaling their business without having to deal with the back-end technical aspects.

One company offering such a service that recently expanded its offering is mF International Limited (NASDAQ: MFI), a provider of trading solutions for the forex, bullion and commodity markets. Through its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, m-FINANCE Limited, MFI provides a wide range of products, from its mF4 trading platform to mobile apps and liquidity solutions.

With an eye on further expansion and strengthening its position in the market, MFI has just announced the launch of its upgraded mobile trading app: Trader Pro.

In a February press release, MFI reported that the latest iteration of Trader Pro comes with improved customization capabilities and integrates seamlessly with its existing trading systems, such as the mF4 platform.

Forex and bullion brokers can use the Trader Pro app as a basis to quickly create and launch their own unique, branded trading experience catered specifically to their clients. According to MFI, the upgraded version allows the use of custom logos and tailored color schemes, which are expected to strengthen brand visibility and foster client loyalty.

Beyond branding and aesthetics, Trader Pro now has a new modular design that enables brokers to add or remove app features depending on their business needs and market trends.

The upgraded version of Trader Pro also comes with an advanced content management system that allows brokers to publish real-time financial analyses, trading guides and market updates directly to users via the app.

Furthermore, the app includes advertising space that allows for targeted marketing, such as promoting trading opportunities or premium services. MFI believes this capability will drive user engagement and trading activity, as well as open up new monetization opportunities for brokers.

All of these features, in addition to support for 15 languages, come together to create a broad trading solution ecosystem that is designed to enable brokers to build their brand, connect with clients and expand their business. The company also noted that the upgraded version of Trader Pro is anticipated to benefit from a growing global forex and bullion trading industry.

“We believe the Trader Pro upgrade represents a major advancement in helping brokers scale and stand out in a highly competitive market. By offering seamless integration with our mF4 trading platform and other major trading systems in the market, brokers can now leverage integrated tools to build their own branded mobile trading apps. With features ranging from content management to marketing tools, and a modular design tailored for diverse functionality, Trader Pro offers brokers a highly personalized and efficient trading solution. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and global expansion, as we continue developing solutions for brokers in the evolving international financial landscape,” said MFI Executive Director and CEO Mr. Chi Weng Tam.

Featured photo by TabTrader.com on Unsplash.

