SMI 13'007 -1.2%  SPI 17'153.7000 -1.2%  Dow 42'560 -1.5%  DAX 22'327 -3.5%  Euro 1 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5'387.3100 -2.8%  Gold 2'912.3 0.7%  Bitcoin 75'802 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8900 -0.8%  Öl 70.8 -1.0% 
mF INTERNATIONAL Aktie [Valor: 134695971 / ISIN: VGG6065C1133]
04.03.2025 18:35:52

EQS-News: MFI Launches Upgraded Trader Pro App, Sights On Boosting Market Position

mF INTERNATIONAL
0.57 USD -2.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial
MFI Launches Upgraded Trader Pro App, Sights On Boosting Market Position

04.03.2025 / 18:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By James Blacker, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Brokers looking to expand their market share and boost revenue must offer their customers the latest in trading technology. A user-friendly trading platform with best-in-class features is crucial for success in an increasingly competitive market.

67c72fc7da846f648c842e5a_1

However, developing a trading platform from scratch is complicated, time-consuming and expensive. This is why many brokers prefer to use what are called turnkey solutions – ready-made trading products that allow them to focus on scaling their business without having to deal with the back-end technical aspects.

One company offering such a service that recently expanded its offering is mF International Limited (NASDAQ: MFI), a provider of trading solutions for the forex, bullion and commodity markets. Through its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, m-FINANCE Limited, MFI provides a wide range of products, from its mF4 trading platform to mobile apps and liquidity solutions.

With an eye on further expansion and strengthening its position in the market, MFI has just announced the launch of its upgraded mobile trading app: Trader Pro.

In a February press release, MFI reported that the latest iteration of Trader Pro comes with improved customization capabilities and integrates seamlessly with its existing trading systems, such as the mF4 platform.

Forex and bullion brokers can use the Trader Pro app as a basis to quickly create and launch their own unique, branded trading experience catered specifically to their clients. According to MFI, the upgraded version allows the use of custom logos and tailored color schemes, which are expected to strengthen brand visibility and foster client loyalty.

Beyond branding and aesthetics, Trader Pro now has a new modular design that enables brokers to add or remove app features depending on their business needs and market trends.

The upgraded version of Trader Pro also comes with an advanced content management system that allows brokers to publish real-time financial analyses, trading guides and market updates directly to users via the app.

Furthermore, the app includes advertising space that allows for targeted marketing, such as promoting trading opportunities or premium services. MFI believes this capability will drive user engagement and trading activity, as well as open up new monetization opportunities for brokers.

All of these features, in addition to support for 15 languages, come together to create a broad trading solution ecosystem that is designed to enable brokers to build their brand, connect with clients and expand their business. The company also noted that the upgraded version of Trader Pro is anticipated to benefit from a growing global forex and bullion trading industry.

“We believe the Trader Pro upgrade represents a major advancement in helping brokers scale and stand out in a highly competitive market. By offering seamless integration with our mF4 trading platform and other major trading systems in the market, brokers can now leverage integrated tools to build their own branded mobile trading apps. With features ranging from content management to marketing tools, and a modular design tailored for diverse functionality, Trader Pro offers brokers a highly personalized and efficient trading solution. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and global expansion, as we continue developing solutions for brokers in the evolving international financial landscape,” said MFI Executive Director and CEO Mr. Chi Weng Tam.

Read more about MFI here.

Featured photo by TabTrader.com on Unsplash.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article contains forward-looking statements based on publicly available information, which may include expectations regarding future events, market performance, and business activities. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Readers are advised to consider the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed understanding of potential risks.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

04.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: VGG6065C1133
EQS News ID: 2095285

 
End of News EQS News Service

2095285  04.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095285&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

