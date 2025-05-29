EQS-News: Lottery.com Expands Into Concerts And Niche Live Events With DotCom Ventures Acquisition

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 29, 2025

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Lottery.com Inc., (NASDAQ: LTRY) a technology company on a mission to transform how, where and when lottery is played, is taking its expertise to the next level, recently announcing a $10 million deal to purchase a majority stake in DotCom Ventures Inc., which owns Concerts.com and TicketStub.com. The deal rounds out Lottery.com’s expanding platform that already includes Sports.com and Lottery.com, creating what the company says is a vertically integrated multi-channel entertainment business that melds content, commerce and live experiences in one global strategy.

Lottery.com enables players and commercial partners in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games without having to go to a store. The company also provides real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. Through its WinTogether.org platform, LTRY enables non-profits to gamify charitable giving. Meanwhile, Sports.com provides fans with live matches, timely analysis, real-time statistics and access to the purchase of team merchandise. By buying a majority stake in DotCom Ventures, LTRY can expand into new segments of live entertainment.

It’s a big market opportunity for LTRY. The global live events market is projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Sponsorships, something the company knows all too well, are driving awareness and thus ticket sales, it says.

Revenue From The Jump

What LTRY says makes this acquisition particularly attractive is the fact that Concerts.com and TicketStub.com are already established online businesses selling verified tickets without any hidden fees, setting the stage for LTRY to realize revenue from the deal right out of the gate, reports the company. TicketStub.com is focused on alternative entertainment verticals, including festivals, comedy, esports and niche lifestyle events. The company says that acquiring both platforms gives it the ability to sell tickets for both mainstream and genre-specific events.

LTRY plans to integrate the two platforms into its Sports.com live streaming infrastructure with the goal of creating a leading destination for consumers to search for live events and purchase tickets. Sports.com will also create original content for both the newly acquired platforms.

Sponsorships In Action

In addition to making what the company says is a game-changing acquisition, LTRY is busy building brand awareness via key sponsorships. During the 2025 Indianapolis 500, which took place over the Memorial Day weekend, upcoming race car driver Louis Foster donned an LTRY Sports.com-branded helmet throughout the race emblazoned with the saying, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The partnership with Foster created visibility for the brand on a global motorsport stage.

“The Indy 500 is not just a race – it's a cultural institution. To partner with a driver of Louis Foster’s caliber at such an iconic event reinforces our mission to deliver high-impact exposure, enhance international brand recognition, and drive long-term shareholder value,” said Marc Bircham, executive director at Sports.com. Birchman, who has served as a director of Sports.com since March 2024, was recently elevated to executive director.

The company credits Bircham with playing a key role in advancing LTRY’s expansions into global sports media and football club acquisitions. A UEFA Pro License holder, Birchman has held senior coaching and managerial roles in England, Ireland, Italy, the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

The company was also a title Sponsor of Soccerex Europe 2025, which ran from May 19 to 21 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. As headline sponsors of this globally recognized football business summit, LTRY and Sports.com were featured across the event’s programming, branding and panel content. With over 800 former players, club owners, league officials and investors in attendance, LTRY said the sponsorship was a major step in the company’s international growth strategy.

Motorsports Expansion Underway

The sponsorships are part of LTRY’s Sports.com’s efforts to expand its presence in elite motorsport, aligning with the company’s broader mission to accelerate fan engagement, amplify cultural relevance and expand its commercial footprint through multi-channel revenue strategies.

To that end, Sports.com also recently announced that Dennis Wise would join as a founding ambassador. He is a well-known English football player who over the course of his 21-year playing career earned 21 caps for England, captained Chelsea FC during its golden era and won seven major trophies, including the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and three FA Cups. Wise joined a team of ambassadors that includes former QPR and Millwall star Marc Bircham, actor and director Tamer Hassan and military adventurer and TV personality Ant Middleton, reports LTRY.

“Dennis is a transformative figure in world football. His achievements span top-flight competition, executive leadership, international development, and mentorship. As a Founding Ambassador, he brings credibility, vision, and an unrelenting drive to help shape Sports.com into the future of sports media and fan interaction,” said Bircham.

From buying online platforms to partnering with world-class athletes, LTRY is on a mission to become the go-to destination for everything having to do with live events. With the main platform, Sports.com and Concerts.com, the company now controls what it says are three category-defining digital assets.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

