|
30.04.2025 07:34:13
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2025
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2025
On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd achieved a 17% increase in Group EBITDA over the prior-year figure, to USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion), in the first quarter of 2025. In the same period, the Group EBIT improved by 24%, to USD 0.5 billion (EUR 0.5 billion). The main drivers of this positive development were a transport volume of 3.3 million TEU and an average freight rate of 1,480 USD/TEU, both of which were 9% higher than in the same quarter of 2024 due to strong demand.
“We got 2025 off to a good start in the first quarter, but the market environment is currently characterized by many uncertainties. We therefore continue to expect lower results for 2025 as a whole. We will rigorously implement our Strategy 2030, set a new standard of quality in the market for our customers with our Gemini Cooperation, and further expand Hanseatic Global Terminals. At the same time, we will make our fleet even more efficient and continue to decarbonize it. In addition, we will keep a close eye on our costs and work intensively on becoming even more digital and efficient,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
For the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect the Group EBITDA to be in the range of USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion (EUR 2.4 to 3.9 billion) and the Group EBIT to be in the range of USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion (EUR 0.0 to 1.5 billion). This forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty due to the volatile development of freight rates and major geopolitical challenges. Both the ongoing tense situation in the Red Sea and the global trade conflict could have a significant impact on supply and demand in container shipping and thus also on Hapag-Lloyd's earnings performance.
At today’s Annual General Meeting, Rolf Habben Jansen will provide shareholders with a detailed explanation of the past 2024 financial year and with the outlook for 2025. The speech will be published thereafter.
Details on the EBITDA and EBIT key figures are available for download in the digital Annual Report: https://hlag-2024.corporate-report.net
PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES GROUP (USD)*
PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES GROUP (EUR)*
* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
Press contacts
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
30.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2127220
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2127220 30.04.2025 CET/CEST
