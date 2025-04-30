EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2025

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2025



30.04.2025 / 07:34 CET/CEST

Operating result significantly up in first quarter compared to Q1 2024

Both transport volume and freight rate 9% higher than in prior-year period

Forecast confirmed: lower earnings expected for 2025

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd achieved a 17% increase in Group EBITDA over the prior-year figure, to USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion), in the first quarter of 2025. In the same period, the Group EBIT improved by 24%, to USD 0.5 billion (EUR 0.5 billion). The main drivers of this positive development were a transport volume of 3.3 million TEU and an average freight rate of 1,480 USD/TEU, both of which were 9% higher than in the same quarter of 2024 due to strong demand.

“We got 2025 off to a good start in the first quarter, but the market environment is currently characterized by many uncertainties. We therefore continue to expect lower results for 2025 as a whole. We will rigorously implement our Strategy 2030, set a new standard of quality in the market for our customers with our Gemini Cooperation, and further expand Hanseatic Global Terminals. At the same time, we will make our fleet even more efficient and continue to decarbonize it. In addition, we will keep a close eye on our costs and work intensively on becoming even more digital and efficient,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

For the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect the Group EBITDA to be in the range of USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion (EUR 2.4 to 3.9 billion) and the Group EBIT to be in the range of USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion (EUR 0.0 to 1.5 billion). This forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty due to the volatile development of freight rates and major geopolitical challenges. Both the ongoing tense situation in the Red Sea and the global trade conflict could have a significant impact on supply and demand in container shipping and thus also on Hapag-Lloyd's earnings performance.

At today’s Annual General Meeting, Rolf Habben Jansen will provide shareholders with a detailed explanation of the past 2024 financial year and with the outlook for 2025. The speech will be published thereafter.

Details on the EBITDA and EBIT key figures are available for download in the digital Annual Report: https://hlag-2024.corporate-report.net

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES GROUP (USD)*

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Q1 2025 versus

Q1 2024 Transport volume (TEU million) 3.3 3.0 0.3 Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,480 1,359 121 Revenues (USD billion) 5.3 4.6 0.7 EBITDA (USD billion) 1.1 0.9 0.2 EBIT (USD billion) 0.5 0.4 0.1

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES GROUP (EUR)*

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Q1 2025 versus

Q1 2024 Revenues (EUR billion) 5.1 4.3 0.8 EBITDA (EUR billion) 1.0 0.9 0.2 EBIT (EUR billion) 0.5 0.4 0.1

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 299 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 397 offices in 139 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

