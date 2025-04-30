Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.04.2025 07:34:13

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2025

Hapag-Lloyd
124.97 CHF 7.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2025

30.04.2025 / 07:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2025

  • Operating result significantly up in first quarter compared to Q1 2024
  • Both transport volume and freight rate 9% higher than in prior-year period
  • Forecast confirmed: lower earnings expected for 2025

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd achieved a 17% increase in Group EBITDA over the prior-year figure, to USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion), in the first quarter of 2025. In the same period, the Group EBIT improved by 24%, to USD 0.5 billion (EUR 0.5 billion). The main drivers of this positive development were a transport volume of 3.3 million TEU and an average freight rate of 1,480 USD/TEU, both of which were 9% higher than in the same quarter of 2024 due to strong demand.

“We got 2025 off to a good start in the first quarter, but the market environment is currently characterized by many uncertainties. We therefore continue to expect lower results for 2025 as a whole. We will rigorously implement our Strategy 2030, set a new standard of quality in the market for our customers with our Gemini Cooperation, and further expand Hanseatic Global Terminals. At the same time, we will make our fleet even more efficient and continue to decarbonize it. In addition, we will keep a close eye on our costs and work intensively on becoming even more digital and efficient,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

For the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect the Group EBITDA to be in the range of USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion (EUR 2.4 to 3.9 billion) and the Group EBIT to be in the range of USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion (EUR 0.0 to 1.5 billion). This forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty due to the volatile development of freight rates and major geopolitical challenges. Both the ongoing tense situation in the Red Sea and the global trade conflict could have a significant impact on supply and demand in container shipping and thus also on Hapag-Lloyd's earnings performance.

At today’s Annual General Meeting, Rolf Habben Jansen will provide shareholders with a detailed explanation of the past 2024 financial year and with the outlook for 2025. The speech will be published thereafter.

Details on the EBITDA and EBIT key figures are available for download in the digital Annual Report: https://hlag-2024.corporate-report.net

 

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES GROUP (USD)*

  Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Q1 2025 versus
Q1 2024
Transport volume (TEU million) 3.3 3.0 0.3
Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,480 1,359 121
Revenues (USD billion) 5.3 4.6 0.7
EBITDA (USD billion) 1.1 0.9 0.2
EBIT (USD billion) 0.5 0.4 0.1

 

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES GROUP (EUR)* 

  Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Q1 2025 versus
Q1 2024
Revenues (EUR billion) 5.1 4.3 0.8
EBITDA (EUR billion) 1.0 0.9 0.2
EBIT (EUR billion) 0.5 0.4 0.1

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 299 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 397 offices in 139 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Press contacts
Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263
Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291

Contact for investors
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705

30.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2127220

 
End of News EQS News Service

2127220  30.04.2025 CET/CEST

