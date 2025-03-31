Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.03.2025 14:12:19

EQS-News: First ISCC Plus certifications pave the way for renewable plastics at Sartorius

Sartorius vz.
205.50 CHF -9.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
First ISCC Plus certifications pave the way for renewable plastics at Sartorius (news with additional features)

31.03.2025 / 14:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Göttingen, Germany | March 31, 2025

First ISCC Plus certifications pave the way for renewable plastics at Sartorius
 
  • ISCC Plus certification for plants in Aubagne (France) and Stonehouse (UK)
  • Production with bio-circular feedstock has started
  • Additional sites in Germany and Finland to follow

The life science group Sartorius has earned its first certificates from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) for its production sites in Aubagne, France, and Stonehouse, UK. Further plants in Germany and Finland are to follow. The ISCC Plus certification allows Sartorius to transparently source renewable, certified raw materials for the production of plastic components, significantly reducing the proportion of fossil-based materials.

At its certified sites, Sartorius produces Ambr® bioreactor vessels, Vivaflow® filters, and selected Flexsafe® bags for the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. ISCC’s transparent accounting system allows for the integration of renewable and recycled feedstock - such as recycled plastic – into existing processes, with usage tracked and documented across the entire value chain. In the three product lines, ISCC Plus-certified materials now cut the share of fossil-based compounds by an average of 50 percent.

”By using renewable materials, we are actively reducing fossil raw materials in our products, offering sustainable alternatives that our customers can easily adopt,” says René Fáber, Head of the Bioprocess Division and Member of the Executive Board at Sartorius. “For years, our technologies have helped customers to replace energy-, water- and chemical-intensive manufacturing processes for biopharmaceuticals with more resource-efficient single-use options, thereby reducing their environmental footprint. The ISCC Plus certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to advancing more sustainable practices.”

In addition to supporting its customers’ sustainability efforts, Sartorius aims to further reduce its own ecological footprint and pursues significant climate ambitions: By 2045, Sartorius intends to fully decarbonize its business activities, achieve net-zero CO2 emissions and thus become climate neutral. By 2030, 100 percent of the electricity purchased worldwide should come from renewable sources.

More information about Sartorius’ sustainability ambitions at www.sartorius.com/sustainability
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services Division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Around 13,500 employees are working for customers around the globe.

Visit our Newsroom and follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.
Contact
Leona Malorny
Head of External Communications
+49 551 308 4067
leona.malorny@sartorius.com
 
Additional features:

File: First ISCC Plus certifications pave the way for renewable plastics at Sartorius | Media Release

31.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165631, DE0007165607
WKN: 716563, 716560
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2108680

 
End of News EQS News Service

2108680  31.03.2025 CET/CEST

