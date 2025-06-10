EQS-News: Fabasoft continues its path of sustainable growth in fiscal year 2024/2025

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) published its consolidated figures for the fiscal year 2024/2025 (1 April 2024 – 31 March 2025) on 10 June 2025:

Sales revenue: EUR 86.8 million (EUR 81.0 million in the fiscal year 2023/2024)

EBITDA: EUR 23.1 million (EUR 21.6 million in the fiscal year 2023/2024)

EBIT: EUR 13.3 million (EUR 13.4 million in the fiscal year 2023/2024)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 23.1 million (EUR 19.5 million in the fiscal year 2023/2024)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 34.3 million as of 31 March 2025 (EUR 25.1 million as of 31 March 2024)

Linz, 10 June 2025 – In the past fiscal year 2024/2025, the Fabasoft Group increased its revenue by 7.3% to EUR 86.8 million. The increase in revenue reflects the continued positive development of recurring revenue in the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Solid earnings performance on a sustainable growth path

With continued investments in the development and expansion of Fabasphere as a cloud-native ecosystem, as well as higher personnel expenses, the Fabasoft Group achieved an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 13.3 million in fiscal year 2024/2025. EBITDA increased by 7.2% to EUR 23.1 million in the same period of the previous year. Other operating expenses increased by 5.5 % to EUR 12.9 million in the reporting period, developing at a lower rate than the sales revenue of Fabasoft Group.

In fiscal year 2024/2025, the Fabasoft Group's research and development expenses, with a research ratio of 30.7% of revenue, remained at a very high level compared to the industry average. Investments focused on research and development of cloud-native software product technology and on applications in the field of artificial intelligence. The high level of research intensity and the solid financial position and earnings put Fabasoft in a strong position for sustainable growth in the future.

„We look back on a fiscal year that was marked by sustainable growth, future-oriented investments, and a clear strategic course. Despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions, the Fabasoft Group not only held its ground but also strengthened its position“, comments Fabasoft CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann on the past fiscal year 2024/2025. „Fabasoft's mission has always been to think digitally about business processes. 2025 marks the next chapter in this success story - and opens up completely new perspectives with Fabasphere, the cloud-native home for documents and business processes”, Fallmann continues.

As at 31 March 2025, the company employed 494 people. A year earlier, the headcount was 497 employees.

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG on 9 July 2025, a dividend distribution of EUR 0.10 per share (ISIN AT0000785407) will be proposed for the fiscal year 2024/2025.

German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2024_2025.pdf

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2024_2025.pdf

German (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2024_2025_ESEF.zip

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2024_2025.pdf

As an Austrian IT innovation leader and market leader in electronic files in the DACH region, Fabasoft sets standards for efficient and scalable processes in digital document and process management. The SaaS provider’s technologies not only create solutions, but also define what excellence in digital transformation means. That is why numerous well-known companies and public administration organizations have been relying on Fabasoft’s quality and experience for more than three decades. In a digital ecosystem – the Fabasphere – Fabasoft offers networked software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The products digitize, simplify, and accelerate business processes – while sustainably improving their quality.

