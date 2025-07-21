EQS-News: Cherry SE adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2025

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

Cherry SE adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2025



21.07.2025 / 08:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 21 July 2025 – Cherry SE is lowering its forecast for the current fiscal year 2025. The Management Board is responding to the effects of the restructuring measures implemented in the first half of the year and to continued weak demand in the Components division and the Americas business.

Following the adjustment of its forecast, Cherry SE now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 100 million to EUR 115 million (previously EUR 105 million to EUR 120 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 0% and 2% (previously between 3% and 6%) for the 2025 fiscal year. The adjustment is mainly a consequence of the lower sales volume deliberately accepted in the first half of 2025. This results from strategic measures to streamline distribution channels and sustainably strengthen the price structure in the Peripherals segment.

The strategic realignment to focus on profitable core business areas is being consistently pursued. Evidence of the successful implementation of this strategy is the sale of the hygiene peripherals business (Active Key) in the second quarter, the proceeds of which will strengthen the company's liquidity.

The report on the first half of 2025 will be published as planned on August 14, 2025, under https://ir.cherry.de/en/home/publications/#interim-reports.

About Cherry SE

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/

