EQS-News: AppSwarm Launches AskOptima.com to Advance AI-Powered Search Technology

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - May 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions, is proud to announce its launch of AskOptima.com, an AI-powered search engine platform that leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. This strategic move not only expands AppSwarm’s technological portfolio but also enhances its commitment to delivering sophisticated tools designed to optimize user engagement and search accuracy.

AskOptima

AskOptima.com is more than just a search engine - it’s a complete, flexible solution tailored to modern digital needs:

Memorable & SEO-Friendly: The domain name is easy to remember, which should allow for repeat visits. With valuable keywords like “Ask” and “Optima” the name could enhance visibility and search engine ranking. Additionally, its prestigious .com extension reinforces credibility and professionalism.

Contextual Understanding: Advanced NLP enables the platform to comprehend nuanced queries, delivering results that align with user intent rather than simple keyword matches.

Real-Time Data Integration: AskOptima.com pulls live web data to provide current and reliable answers.

Conversational Search: Users can engage in iterative dialogues, asking follow-up questions with context carried over, mimicking natural human interaction.

Scalable Architecture: Built for low latency and high throughput, the platform supports enterprise-level applications, from e-commerce to research and analytics.

Enhanced Search Capabilities & Engagement:

AskOptima allows customers to gain full control over their search functionality and tailor it to meet their specific needs.

AskOptima delivers highly relevant results that enhance user satisfaction and engagement keeping visitors on site longer with a seamless, effective search experience.

“We believe that innovative search technology builds the backbone of digital engagement,” said Christopher Bailey, [CEO] at AppSwarm. “Producing AskOptima.com not only provides us with a robust, premium domain, but also empowers AppSwarm to compete in the AI realm delivering a search experience that is both intuitive and transformative. Currently in the form of a web app, we are in the process of converting AskOptima to be available on iOS and Android moving forward.”

The production of AskOptima.com is a key step in AppSwarm’s ongoing commitment to embrace state-of-the-art technology solutions that can set new benchmarks in user engagement and service delivery. With AskOptima.com, customers can now harness an advanced, AI-powered tool that marries premium branding with dynamic functionality.

Finally, AppSwarm is incrementally unveiling a more comprehensive website overhaul, strategically emphasizing artificial intelligence (AI) based applications and gaming as a primary focus for its 2025 business objectives.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm is a leading application technology development and incubation firm committed to the design and marketing of scalable, innovative solutions specializing in mobile applications, software solutions, and now advanced search technologies. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

info@app-swarm.com

