Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’132 1.0%  SPI 16’852 1.0%  Dow 44’651 0.4%  DAX 24’457 -0.4%  Euro 0.9324 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’438 -0.1%  Gold 3’323 0.3%  Bitcoin 92’832.0228 5.1%  Dollar 1 0.4%  Öl 68.9 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Clara Technologies131810301Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Barry Callebaut900296
Top News
China bleibt Schlüsselfaktor: So stark sind Tesla, GM & Co. exponiert
DroneShield-Aktie: Vom Startup zum globalen Anbieter für Drohnenabwehr
US-Hypothekenmarkt im Wandel: Kryptowährungen bald als Sicherheit zugelassen?
Volatus-Aerospace-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Volatus Aerospace kündigt Kapitalmassnahme zur globalen Expansion an
Microsoft-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Boost und Job-Kahlschlag
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.07.2025 23:36:31

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma Receives $150K Milestone From AiBtl, Bringing Total Licensing Revenue to $846K Across Strategic Partnerships

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
ABVC BioPharma Receives $150K Milestone From AiBtl, Bringing Total Licensing Revenue to $846K Across Strategic Partnerships

10.07.2025 / 23:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Licensing-first Strategy Continues to Deliver Non-dilutive Revenue; ABVC Positions Itself as a Leader in CNS-focused Botanical Therapeutics

SILICON VALLEY, CA - July 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) ("Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in ophthalmology, CNS (central nervous systems), and oncology/hematology, today announced that it has received a $150,000 cash licensing payment from AiBtl BioPharma Inc., one of its key strategic partners, as part of a broader licensing agreement signed earlier this year. 

The payment marks a significant milestone in the continuing commercialization of ABVC’s late-stage drug candidates ABV-1504 and ABV-1505, which are being developed for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) respectively. Both candidates have completed Phase II and Phase IIB clinical trials and hold active INDs with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“This milestone payment reflects the accelerating momentum behind our global licensing strategy and validates the value of our late-stage clinical assets,” said Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC Chief Executive Officer. “Our partnership with AiBtl exemplifies how we are strategically collaborating with innovation-focused companies to bring our botanical therapies to market worldwide.”

Cumulative Licensing Milestone

To date, AiBtl BioPharma has paid a total of $350,000 in cash milestone licensing fees to ABVC. Including earlier payments from other strategic partners such as ForSeeCon and OncoX, ABVC has received a cumulative total of $846,000 in non-dilutive licensing income. These milestone payments reflect growing interest in ABVC’s late-stage botanical drug portfolio and reinforce the Company’s capital-efficient, partnership-driven business model.

Strengthening a Global Platform for Botanical Innovation

Over the past six months, ABVC has successfully executed licensing agreements with multiple partners across North America and Asia, including:

AiBtl BioPharma Inc. - Licensed ABV-1504 and ABV-1505 for global development and commercialization, for which ABVC will receive equity, cash milestone payments, and royalties. ABVC and its subsidiary BioLite Inc. received 46M AiBtl shares, and are eligible for potential $7M cash payment, and royalties up to $200M after the product launches.

ForSeeCon Eye Corporation - Secured a license for ophthalmic indications under ABVC’s botanical IP platform. ABVC and its subsidiaries BioFirst Corporation have received 10M ForSeeCon shares, and are eligible for potential $7M cash payment, and royalties up to $120M after the product launches.

OncoX BioPharma, Inc. - Entered into a deal to expand botanical innovation into the oncology space. ABVC and its subsidiaries BioLite Inc. and Rgene Corporation are received up to 10M OncoX shares, and are eligible for potential $5M cash payment, and royalties up to $50M after the product launches.

These deals are aligned with ABVC’s asset-light business model, focusing on developing innovative botanical drugs through Phase II/III, and licensing out clinical-stage products to commercial partners for global expansion.

Outlook and Commitment to Shareholder Value 

This $150,000 payment is part of a larger milestone and royalty structure that is expected to contribute significantly to ABVC’s 2025 revenue stream. The company previously announced a 234% increase in annual revenue and a 77% year-over-year improvement in earnings per share, reflecting its capital-efficient approach and licensing-driven growth. These improvements reflect ABVC’s pivot toward a licensing-first strategy, which is designed to generate recurring milestone income and reduce the need for dilutive fundraising.

“Our licensing-first strategy is working, and today’s payment is one of several anticipated milestone payments as partners progress clinical development activities under our licensing agreements,” added Dr. Patil. “We remain committed to creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders through focused innovation, smart partnerships, and disciplined execution.”

Addressing a Global Need for CNS Therapies

The growing demand for alternative and effective treatments for CNS disorders has become more urgent globally. According to The Daily Telegraph (July 7, 2025), Australia is currently facing a serious drug shortage, with nearly 300,000 patients expected to be affected, potentially driving some to seek medication through illegal channels. ABVC and AiBtl's progress in botanical drug development could offer a timely and legal therapeutic alternative to vulnerable patient populations in need.[1] 

[1] https://ttmgoal.com/news/2549374126?edition=fundamental&utm_source=news&utm_campaign=2549374126&utm_medium=telegram&platform=iOS&shareID=fd3ffdab45abd814bfccde5ecba5541b&invite=P2VN3E&lang=en_US

About AiBtl BioPharma Inc.

AiBtl BioPharma Inc. is a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of botanical-based therapeutic candidates for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Leveraging a combination of traditional botanical knowledge and modern clinical research, AiBtl seeks to advance drug candidates derived from Polygala tenuifolia, a traditional medicinal herb. AiBtl operates with a strategic focus on Asia-Pacific markets and is exploring collaborative opportunities with global pharmaceutical partners to support late-stage development and commercialization. ABVC BioPharma currently holds a majority ownership stake in AiBtl.

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:
Uttam Patil
Email: uttam@ambrivis.com

 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: ABVC BioPharma, Inc.

10.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABVC BioPharma, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US0247332069
EQS News ID: 2168314

 
End of News EQS News Service

2168314  10.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu American BriVision Holding Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American BriVision Holding Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Thomas Wille, Chief Investment Officer bei Copernicus Wealth Management, ist seit über drei Jahrzehnten an den globalen Kapitalmärkten aktiv. Im exklusiven Interview mit dem BX Morning Call spricht er über seine Erfahrungen durch Finanzkrisen, neue Marktzyklen und die Kunst, Anlagestrategien langfristig erfolgreich umzusetzen.

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall begrüssen wir Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, Thomas Wille. Sie sprechen über die Bedeutung massgeschneiderter Investmentlösungen, den wachsenden Stellenwert alternativer Anlageklassen wie Gold, Private Markets und Krypto, sowie über die Herausforderungen in einem dynamischen Marktumfeld. Thomas Wille gibt Einblicke in seine Sicht auf die aktuelle Marktlage, seine Einschätzung zu Zinsen, Inflation, USD vs CHF – und er verrät, wie er persönlich investiert.

Ausserdem: Welche Rolle spielt Digitalisierung in der Vermögensverwaltung? Und welche Prinzipien sind heute entscheidend, um in der Vermögensverwaltung erfolgreich zu sein?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.07.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG
10.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Frankreich – Die nächste Etappe/Givaudan – Brasilianische Duftnote
10.07.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 10. Juli 2025
10.07.25 SMI holt sich 12.000-Punkte-Marke zurück
10.07.25 Anpfiff für neue Märkte – Frauenfussball als Wachstumstreiber?
09.07.25 Logo WHS Deribit-Übernahme, S&P 500 & USDC: Coinbase mit Turbo in die Zukunft?
09.07.25 «Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
08.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’599.15 19.21 B0LSNU
Short 12’851.50 13.91 UUOSMU
Short 13’335.26 8.90 JZUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’131.94 10.07.2025 17:31:02
Long 11’584.93 19.21 B1FSHU
Long 11’338.96 13.91 BZDS0U
Long 10’845.13 8.90 BPOSGU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

DroneShield am 10.07.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie letztlich trotzdem leichter: BYD schliesst Aktienzuteilung 2025 ab
Almonty Industries plant NASDAQ-Listing: US-Börsengang als Wachstumstreiber
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Barry Callebaut meldet Einbruch bei Schoki-Verkaufsmenge
Volatus-Aerospace-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Volatus Aerospace kündigt Kapitalmassnahme zur globalen Expansion an
DroneShield-Aktie: Vom Startup zum globalen Anbieter für Drohnenabwehr
Commerzbank- und UniCredit-Aktie verlustreich: Deutsche Regierung fordert Abbruch des Übernahmeversuchs
KI-Fantasie beflügelt: Clara Technologies-Aktie steigt in einer Woche um mehr als 40 %
XRP Kurs Prognose: Ausbruch nach oben oder Absturz?
HSBC-Analysten warnen vor Ende der Goldpreis-Rally
Clara Technologies-Aktie nach unerklärlichem Kursanstieg tiefrot - Unternehmen sieht keine materiellen Gründe

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollkonflikt weiter im Fokus: Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI zum Handelsende über 12'100 Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord leichter -- Japanischer Leitindex letztlich tiefer

Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag weiter nach oben, während der deutsche Leitindex nach anfänglichen Rekorden tiefer notierte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}