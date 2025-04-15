Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.04.2025 18:00:40

EQS-DD: tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them_Salvia

tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them_Salvia

15.04.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





 

  1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name1    Salvia GmbH
  1. Reason for the notification
Position/status2   Person closely associated to Helmut Jeggle, member of Supervisory Board
Initial notification/Amendment3   Initial notification
  1.     Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name4   tonies SE
LEI5   222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98
  1.    Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted:
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6   Shares
  Class A Shares
Identification code7   LU2333563281
Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
5.60 EUR   50,000 (units)
Aggregated information Aggregated volume10
Price11		  
50,000 (units)
5.60 EUR
Date of the transaction12 14/04/2025
Place of transaction13 -XOFF

 

Language: English
Company: tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg



 
