Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’880 0.0%  SPI 16’462 0.1%  Dow 43’297 0.7%  DAX 23’630 0.6%  Euro 0.9362 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’244 -0.2%  Gold 3’325 -0.2%  Bitcoin 85’698 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7989 -0.8%  Öl 68.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529
Top News
Wenn Israel-Iran-Krieg nicht endet: Ölpreise könnten hochschiessen
Siemens Energy-Analyse: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia-Gläubiger akzeptieren Umtausch-Angebot der Wandelanleihen - Neue Chefin setzt auf Eigenständigkeit
UBS-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Fusion von UBS LivingPlus, UBS Hospitality und Residentia verzögert sich
Aktien von Shell und BP fester: Shell streitet mögliche BP-Übernahme ab
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.06.2025 18:01:24

EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Walter Ribeiro, buy

Symrise
107.06 CHF -2.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2025 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Walter
Last name(s): Ribeiro

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
97.00 EUR 58,200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
97.0000 EUR 58,200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS EUROPE SE
MIC: UBSD


26.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99540  26.06.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Symrise AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten