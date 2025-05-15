Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.05.2025 10:31:02

EQS-DD: Ringmetall SE: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, buy

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
3.16 CHF -3.54%




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall SE

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































Price(s) Volume(s)
3.2000 EUR 640.00 EUR
3.2000 EUR 2,560.00 EUR
3.2000 EUR 4,969.60 EUR
3.2000 EUR 1,814.40 EUR
3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR
3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR
3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR
3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR
3.2000 EUR 10,240.00 EUR
3.0000 EUR 1,782.00 EUR
3.0000 EUR 19,443.00 EUR
3.0200 EUR 23,821.76 EUR
3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR
3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR
3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR
3.0400 EUR 2,301.28 EUR
3.0400 EUR 2,854.56 EUR
3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR
3.0400 EUR 2,115.84 EUR
3.0400 EUR 3,040.00 EUR
3.0400 EUR 5,155.84 EUR
3.0400 EUR 94.24 EUR
3.0400 EUR 829.92 EUR
3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.0925 EUR 113,419.2400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98672  15.05.2025 CET/CEST