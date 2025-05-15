EQS-DD: Ringmetall SE: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.05.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Petri Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall SE

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5E55





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.2000 EUR 640.00 EUR



3.2000 EUR 2,560.00 EUR



3.2000 EUR 4,969.60 EUR



3.2000 EUR 1,814.40 EUR



3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR



3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR



3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR



3.2000 EUR 6,784.00 EUR



3.2000 EUR 10,240.00 EUR



3.0000 EUR 1,782.00 EUR



3.0000 EUR 19,443.00 EUR



3.0200 EUR 23,821.76 EUR



3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR



3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR



3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR



3.0400 EUR 2,301.28 EUR



3.0400 EUR 2,854.56 EUR



3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR



3.0400 EUR 2,115.84 EUR



3.0400 EUR 3,040.00 EUR



3.0400 EUR 5,155.84 EUR



3.0400 EUR 94.24 EUR



3.0400 EUR 829.92 EUR



3.0400 EUR 924.16 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.0925 EUR 113,419.2400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





