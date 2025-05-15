|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
15.05.2025 10:31:02
EQS-DD: Ringmetall SE: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, buy
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
3.16 CHF -3.54%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall SE
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|81667 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
98672 15.05.2025 CET/CEST
