27.05.2025 21:01:00

EQS-DD: AUTO1 Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AUTO1
19.41 CHF -1.18%
AUTO1 Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR

Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Markus Boser 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer / Member of the Management Board
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  AUTO1 Group SE
b) LEI  391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Share
ISIN DE000A2LQ884
 

 
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
Volume(s)

EUR 24.9789                                  EUR 159,550.44
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

 
Price

 		  
e) Date of the transaction  2025-05-22; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction XETR
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Share
ISIN DE000A2LQ884
 

 
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
Volume(s)

EUR 25.0794                                  EUR 684,340.70
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

 
Price

 		  
e) Date of the transaction  2025-05-23; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction XETR
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Share
ISIN DE000A2LQ884
 

 
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
Volume(s)

EUR 25.2612                                   EUR 662,742.00  
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

 
Price

 		  
e) Date of the transaction  2025-05-26; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction XETR
       
 

(1)  Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks, the indicators of market manipulation, the disclosure thresholds, the competent authority for notifications of delays, the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

 

 


27.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98988  27.05.2025 CET/CEST





