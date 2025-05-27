EQS-DD: AUTO1 Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



AUTO1 Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.05.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Markus Boser 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer / Member of the Management Board

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUTO1 Group SE b) LEI 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN DE000A2LQ884





b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)



EUR 24.9789 EUR 159,550.44 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume





Price



e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-22; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction XETR 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN DE000A2LQ884





b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)



EUR 25.0794 EUR 684,340.70 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume





Price



e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-23; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction XETR 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN DE000A2LQ884





b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)



EUR 25.2612 EUR 662,742.00 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume





Price



e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-26; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction XETR (1) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks, the indicators of market manipulation, the disclosure thresholds, the competent authority for notifications of delays, the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

