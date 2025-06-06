Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’323 0.0%  SPI 16’989 0.1%  Dow 42’320 -0.3%  DAX 24’275 -0.2%  Euro 0.9379 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’421 0.2%  Gold 3’351 -0.1%  Bitcoin 85’626 2.8%  Dollar 0.8235 0.5%  Öl 65.6 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Tesla11448018Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842
Top News
Eskalation im Musk-Trump-Streit: Tesla-Aktie im Sog von Drohungen und Kehrtwende
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Vorfall im DHL-Verteilzentrum - Zwölf Mitarbeiter erleiden Hautverletzungen - Aktie gewinnt dennoch
USA setzen Schweiz auf Überwachungsliste von Handelspartnern - SNB weist Vorwürfe zurück - Aktie gewinnt
Idorsia-Aktie tiefer: Idorsia ruft Anleihegläubiger zur Abstimmung über Wandelanleihen auf
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.06.2025 15:08:27

EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Sale: Exercise of call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying. Average option premium paid: 23.4796 (see previous ...

Andritz
58.00 CHF 8.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2025 / 15:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Call options with cash settlement, based on Andritz AG shares as underlying.

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale: Exercise of call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying. Average option premium paid: 23.4796 (see previous director's dealings reports). Exercise price of the option: see below, points 4c) and 4d). (Note: No physical shares of ANDRITZ AG were acquired or sold in this transaction).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.8735 EUR 100,077 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.8735 EUR 100,077.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.06.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99228  06.06.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Andritz AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten