06.06.2025 15:06:49
EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Sale: Exercise of call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying. Average option premium paid: 23.4796 (see previous ...
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.06.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
99226 06.06.2025 CET/CEST