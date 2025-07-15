|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
15.07.2025 08:30:03
EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Interim report #1
In the period from 7 July 2025 to 11 July 2025, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,050 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2025 and started on 7 July 2025.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2025 is 1,050.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.
Bremen, 15 July 2025
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
15.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2169180 15.07.2025 CET/CEST
