Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’919 -0.2%  SPI 16’629 0.0%  Dow 44’460 0.2%  DAX 24’161 -0.4%  Euro 0.9302 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’371 -0.2%  Gold 3’359 0.5%  Bitcoin 93’068 -2.7%  Dollar 0.7963 -0.2%  Öl 68.8 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Oracle-Aktie im Fokus: Oracle investiert Milliarden in deutsche Cloud
Schwacher Dollar bremst Ericsson - mehr Gewinn als erwartet
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor aktuellen US-Inflationsdaten
Kontron-Aktie steigt: Kontron erhält millionenschweren Auftrag
DocMorris-Aktie: Zulassung für CardLink in Deutschland verlängert
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.07.2025 08:30:03

EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Energiekontor
43.73 CHF 0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

15.07.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #1

In the period from 7 July 2025 to 11 July 2025, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,050 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2025 and started on 7 July 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)  
07.07.2025 220 45.9250 10,103.50  
08.07.2025 250 45.9780 11,494.50  
09.07.2025 100 47.7375 4,773.75  
10.07.2025 250 47.9550 11,988.75  
11.07.2025 230 47.0739 10,827.00  

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2025 is 1,050.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.

Bremen, 15 July 2025

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


15.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2169180  15.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?